Exciting new initiatives launched as golf debuts in Dubai Fitness Challenge

Representatives from the golf industry gathered at Jumeirah Golf Estates to launch the Golf is Good x Dubai Fitness Challenge supported by The R&A and Emirates Golf Federation. - Supplied photo

Golf organizations across Dubai are coming together to offer a variety of golf activities as part of this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), a free month-long celebration of fitness and wellness.

In an exciting pilot program called Golf Is Good x Dubai Fitness Challenge, supported by The R&A and the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), 135 activities will be available across nine venues from Saturday, October 26, to Sunday, November 24, 2024.

With over 2.4 million people expected to register for the DFC this year, participants will have the unique opportunity to access golf lessons, practice facilities, fitness sessions, simulators, and an evening community walk at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The EGF will also conduct introductory sessions of The R&A’s Unleash Your Drive in Schools program at local schools and during the DP World Tour Championship, which will feature golf lessons and a Mini Golf-Sixes competition.

Neal Graham, Golf Development Manager for the Middle East and India at The R&A stated, “The R&A aims to raise awareness of the significant health benefits of golf by offering activities throughout this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge. This initiative exemplifies how we support National Golf Associations worldwide to deliver development programs that will enhance participation in golf and ensure the sport’s continued growth.”

General Abdullah Al Hashmi, Vice Chairman of the EGF, added, “The Dubai Fitness Challenge is an outstanding platform to make golf accessible to the people of Dubai, allowing them to try it for perhaps the first time. There are numerous health benefits associated with playing golf, and over the next month, we hope to inspire people to incorporate golf into their regular health and fitness routines.”

Initiated by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, the Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages participants to complete 30 minutes of exercise daily for 30 days. The initiative aims to inspire a fitness-focused mindset and promote a healthy, active lifestyle.

Research commissioned by The R&A has shown that golfers tend to live five years longer and are at a lower risk of loneliness. Golf as a physical activity can prevent and treat over 40 major chronic diseases, improve cholesterol, body composition, and metabolism, and enhance strength and balance in older adults.

The Golf Is Good x Dubai Fitness Challenge initiative was recently launched at Jumeirah Golf Estates and is proudly supported by The R&A, EGF, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, along with principal partners the DP World Tour and Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Fitness hubs across Dubai that will offer golf activities throughout the month include Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Emirates Golf Club, Five Iron Golf, Golf Tec UAE, Jumeirah Golf Estates, MyGolf Dubai, The Els Club, and TOPGOLF Dubai.