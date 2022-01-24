Golden Jubilee cycling tour: Key road closures announced in Abu Dhabi for tomorrow

Tour will start at the MoI offices in the capital and end 111km away, at the finishing line at Expo 2020 Dubai

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 12:15 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 12:26 PM

There will be road closures in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, January 25 for the Golden Jubilee cycling tour, authorities have warned motorosts.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road will all be closed on Tuesday between 1pm and 4pm to allow the passing of the cycling tour.

The ICT also shared a map of the closures and alternative routes on its social media accounts.

The tour, which is being organized by the Ministry of Interior (MoI), is to celebrate the Golden Jubilee as part of the UAE’s 50th anniversary of the Union.

It will start at the MoI offices in Abu Dhabi and end 111km away, at the finishing line at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Participants in the tour will include amateurs and professionals, both citizens and residents in the UAE as well as GCC citizens.

The tour includes all social aspects and to be an expression of pride and pride on this precious occasion. Which also comes as part of the UAE's celebrations of the fiftieth anniversary of the Union, said authorities.

Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police and Chairman of the Golden Jubilee Tour Committee of the Ministry of Interior said the festive sports tour presents an image of the beauty, history and heritage of this good country.

He noted that the tour includes awareness stops in a number of tourist places, educational paragraphs and accompanying events, during which we review part of the history and achievements of the Ministry of Interior during the race.

