Glowing tributes pour in for a 'gentleman' and England great Sir Bobby Charlton

Widely considered as one of the greatest players of all time, he was a member of the England team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup

Sir Bobby Charlton 11 October 1937 – 21 October 2023. - Reuters File

By Reuters Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 9:09 PM

England and Manchester United soccer great Bobby Carlton, who died on Saturday aged 86, was remembered as a 'gentleman, family man and a national hero.'

Here is how the soccer world remembers Charlton who was widely considered one of the greatest players of all time.

Manchester United

“Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game."

David Beckham

Former United and England midfielder

It all began with Sir Bobby. Sir Bobby was the reason I had the opportunity to play for Manchester United...

I will forever be grateful to a man I was named after, someone I looked up to and was a hero to many around the world, not just in Manchester and our country where he won the World Cup in 1966...

A true gentleman, family man and truly a national hero... Today is not just a sad day for Manchester United & England, it's a sad day for football and everything that Sir Bobby represented.

Our thoughts go out to Lady Norma, their daughters and his grandchildren. Rest in peace Sir Bobby. Today our hearts are heavy.

Gary Neville

Former United and England defender

A champion on and off the pitch and a Busby Babe that paved the way for all to come at United. Rest In Peace Sir Bobby.

Gary Linekar

Former England forward

Deeply saddened to hear that Sir Bobby Charlton has died. A truly wonderful footballer and genuinely lovely man. A World Cup winner, Man Utd great and, for me, England’s greatest ever player.

He may no longer be with us but he’ll have footballing immortality. RIP Sir Bobby.

The Premier League

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest players in English football history.

England National Team

It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton.

An integral part of our 1966 FIFA World Cup winning campaign, Sir Bobby won 106 caps and scored 49 times for the #ThreeLions. A true legend of our game. We will never forget you, Sir Bobby

Gianni Infantino

Fifa President

On behalf of FIFA, and the global football family, I send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sir Bobby Charlton.

We mourn the loss of one of England’s 1966 FIFA World Cup winning team and a football legend, whose impact on the game spanned generations.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was close to him, his former teammates, The Football Association and Manchester United. Rest In Peace.

Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minisater

Very sad to hear of the death of Sir Bobby Charlton. He has a place in history as one of the game’s greatest players and was hugely loved. Rest in peace Sir Bobby.

Uefa

European Soccer Governing Body

On behalf of the entire European football community, we are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the game’s true greats.

Barcelona

We at FC Barcelona would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Sir Bobby Charlton, the Manchester United and world football legend.