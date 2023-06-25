Global Chess League in Dubai: Vishy Anand's Ganges Grandmasters still spotless after three rounds

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen's SG Alpine Warriors gives chase

Grandmaster (GM) Viswanathan Anand and the Ganges Grandmasters maintained their strong grip of the lead with a third straight match victory on Saturday in the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League at the Le Meridien hotel, and it has been the team’s lowest-rated player who has been providing the big wins after three days of action.

GM Bella Khotenashvili scored her second straight win in the tournament to help the Ganges Grandmasters register a big 11-6 victory over the GM Ian Nepomniachtchi-led Balan Alaskan Knights, earning another three match points as Ganges remain the only team with a perfect score of nine points after three matches.

The former Georgian women's champion defeated compatriot GM Nino Batsiashvili on the women’s board after neutralising Batsiashvili’s kingside attack and then handily converting an endgame where she had an extra piece. With 2.5 points after three games, Khotenashvili, who sports a Fide rapid chess rating of 2414, has been the top point maker in a fully loaded team that includes two former world champions in Anand (2731) and GM Hou Yifan (2540), world number 10 Richard Rapport (2761), world number 16 Leinier Dominguez and the talented young player GM Andrey Esipenko (2682).

Esipenko and Dominguez scored the other wins for Ganges, defeating GM Raunak Sadhwani and GM Teimour Radjabov, respectively, while Anand and Rapport drew with Nepomniachtchi and GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov. Hou was the team’s lone casualty, falling to her Chinese compatriot and fellow former world women’s champion GM Tan Zhongyi.

“We have a nice mix of solid players and attacking players,” Dominguez, the former Cuban number one who now represents the United States, said of his team. “And everyone has been playing great, I guess that’s why we are leading.”

Alpine Warriors defeat Triveni Continental Kings

GM Magnus Carlsen’s SG Alpine Warriors defeated the Triveni Continental Kings by the slimmest of margins to score the third round’s only other match victory and up their tally to six points for second place.

Carlsen played a tense but objectively equal rook endgame to a draw with Triveni’s top player GM Levon Aronian, leaving the lower boards to decide the outcome of the match. Three other games ended in a draw, with each side claiming a win – SG Alpine Warriors’ top scorer GM Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, who defeated GM Jonas Buhl Bjerre, and Triveni’s GM Yu Yangyi, who outplayed GM Gukesh Dommaraju.

The SG Alpine Warriors, however, took an extra point for Praggnanandhaa’s win as they played the black pieces in the match. A win with the black pieces is worth four game points, while a win with white is worth only three game points.

Putting the heartbreaking setback behind them, the Continental Kings staged a strong comeback in the final match of the day to beat the Balan Alaskan Knights, 10-8, with each side taking two wins and drawing two games. The Continental Kings, however, had the black pieces, giving them two extra game points to win the match.

With the loss, the Alaskan Knights remained at three points. The UpGrad Mumba Masters have four match points after splitting their match against the Chingari Gulf Titans, who earned their first match point in the tournament.

