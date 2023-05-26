Gill's masterclass sets up intriguing grudge final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings

Record-breaking batter slams 59-ball century to put the defending champions in the driver's seat before a ecstatic home crowd in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill in action during the IPL 2023 cricket playoff match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, PTI

Published: Fri 26 May 2023, 11:52 PM

Team KT

Red-hot Shubman Gill has given Gujarat Titans the chance to grind out a grudge victorry over Chennai Super Kings when the two powerhouses clash for the 2023 IPL title on Sunday.

Just three days ago the defending champions suffered a 15-run defeat to the former four-timer winners who lie in wait after reaching the final for a a record-breaking 10th time.

Gill smashed 126 off 60 balls, his third century of the IPL season, to help Gujarat to a total of 233-3 from where they could put pressure on the Mumbai batters.

After winning the toss Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said that they were happy to chase believing that the pitch would get better as the game progressed.

"It's our comfort, what we want to do. We've chased well this season<" said Sharma, who was soon to be proved wrong after they lost three wickets in the powerplay and were forced against the ropes.

Despite a fighting knock of61 by Suryakumar Yadav, Gujarat were always fighting a losing battle as fast bowler Mohit Sharma claimed five wickets for just 10 runs.

The 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi stadium had over 75,000 fans in attendance to cheer the home team to a dominating victory which will see them bring a lot of confidence and self-belief to Sunday's final at the same venue M.S. Dhoni's Chennai.

However, if Dhoni and his team were watching Friday's match, even they would have been held Gill, who is tipped as the future of Indian batting, in awe as he typical got on top of the bowling and was particularly severe on Mumbai's star of the last match Akash Madhwal, who went for 52 runs in his four over. England fast bowler Chris Jordan also felt the weight of punishment Gill handed out, giving away 56 runs as Gill made the most of a reprieve on 30 when Tim David floored a difficult chance off Jordan.

The 23-year-old Gill brought up his fifty in 32 balls and then exploded to smash sixes and reach his hundred in 49 balls, before he took a bow amid a standing ovation.

He finally fell to Madhwal and Sudharsan retired out before skipper Hardik Pandya, who made an unbeaten 13-ball 28, and Rashid Khan finished the innings on a high with 19 runs in the final over.

Chasing a tough total, Mumbai's worries increased when wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan was injured after he was caught by the elbow of team-mate Jordan. He was later replaced by concussion substitute Vishnu Vinod.

Tilak Varma struck 43 off 14 balls as he smashed Mohammed Shami for four fours and a six in an over but was soon bowled by Rashid's leg spin.

Suryakumar attempted to mount the chase in his 38-ball knock and put on a key 51-run stand with Cameron Green, who hit 30 in a stop-start innings after being hit on the elbow by Pandya.

Suryakumar hit his fifty in 33 balls but was bowled Mohit Sharma, who struck twice in one over to derail the innings.

Rashid trapped David lbw for two and ended the hopes for Mumbai, who last won the title in 2020 after their first on this day in 2013.

Brief Scores

Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by

Gujarat Titans: 223/3 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 129, Sai Sudharsan 48, Hardik Pandya 28 not out;

Mumbai Indians: 171 all out in 20 overs (Cameron Green 30, Suryakumar Yadav 61, Tilak Varma 43; Mohit Sharma 5/10; Mohammed Shami 2/41, Rashid Khan 2/33)