Gerrard makes surprise U-turn to take up role as head coach with Saudi club Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard has been appointed coach of Saudi side Al-Ettifaq, having previously decided against taking up the position, the Saudi Pro League club said on Monday.

The former Liverpool and England midfielder said last month he would not be taking up an offer to join the team. However, the 43-year-old has had a change of heart and becomes the latest big name to join the growing league.

"Where legends are found. We're thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach," Al-Ettifaq wrote on Twitter.

"He's no stranger to silverware. A Legend who brings a glorious history and exciting future to Ettifaq," the Saudi team added.

Club president Khalid Al-Dabal expressed his happiness after Gerrard signed a two-year deal.

Al-Dabal described the deal as one of the most famous and influential at the level of the Saudi Pro League.

The 43-year-old guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021 before leaving for Aston Villa, where he was sacked last October.

He follows in the footsteps of his former team mate Robbie Fowler who was appointed coach of Saudi second division team Al-Qadsiah on Thursday.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard won the Champions League in 2005 but never won the Premier League in his 17-year spell with the Reds.

Gerrard's move is the latest in a number of high-profile deals since Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo last December. Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema joined Al-Ittihad in June.

Al-Ettifaq finished seventh in the top-tier Saudi Pro League last season.

Last week, Al-Hilal reappointed Portuguese Jorge Jesus as their coach on a one-year deal.

Portugal's forward Diogo Jota holds of Spain's defender Dani Carvajal during the UEFA Nations League. Jota, 24, impressed at Celtic, where he scored 21 goals. AFP

Meanwhile, Portuguese winger Diogo Jota swapped Scotland for Saudi Arabia on Monday after completing a move from Celtic to Al-Ittihad.

He has signed a three-year contract and will join up with Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante at the Saudi champion.

“Jota.. is.. officially yellow,” the club tweeted when announcing the arrival of yet another European-based player to the country's lucrative Pro League.

Earlier on Monday, Marcelo Brozovic completed a move from Inter Milan to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Jota, 24, impressed at Celtic, where he scored 21 goals in 62 appearances after initially joining on loan from Benfica.

He won two Scottish league titles and a treble that included the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup last season.

“Everyone at Celtic Football Club wishes Jota success in his future career,” the club said in a statement.