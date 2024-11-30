Geraghty wins OMA Emirates Monthly Medal, secures spot in 2025 International Invitational

Paul Byrne (R), winner of Division A of the OMA Monthly Medal in association with Unique Properties with Lady Captain Josie Tracey (l) at the Emirates Golf Club. - Supplied photo

David Geraghty delivered a solid performance to win the November edition of the OMA Emirates Medalford, hosted in association with Unique Properties, at Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course.

Geraghty, who plays off a 14 handicap, had nines of 39 and 42 for a winning net score of 68.

As the event’s net winner, he earned a coveted spot in the OMA Emirates International Invitational Series, scheduled for January 17th to 20th, 2025. This prestigious tournament will bring together top players from around the globe, and Geraghty’s qualification highlights his impressive showing.

Winner of the Ladies' Stableford Division, Siog Moore (c), at the recent OMA Emirates Medalford in association with Unique Properties held at Emirates Golf Club over the Majlis Course with Lady Captain Josie Tracey (l) and Men's Vice-Captain Scott Campbell (r). - Supplied photo

The competition, which featured a strong field of 74 players, included members from top golf clubs such as Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Dubai Hills Golf Club, and the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF). The event was a thrilling showcase of talent, camaraderie, and sportsmanship, culminating in Geraghty’s exceptional performance.

Others with commendable scores on the day included Paul Byrne (8) with a net 69 to win the Division A category.

Siog Moore claimed victory in the Ladies’ Stableford event with an impressive 40 Stableford points.

Niranj Sangal (c), runner-up in Division A of the OMA Emirates Medalford in association with Unique Properties along with Lady Captain Josie Tracey (l) and Men's Vice-Captain Scott Campbell (r), held at Emirates Golf Club over the Majlis Course. - Supplied photo

Scott Campbell, the Vice-Captain of Emirates Golf Club, represented the 2024–2025 Men’s Captain, Joseph Andrade, who sent his apologies.

Campbell expressed gratitude to all participants and acknowledged the ongoing generous support from OMA Emirates and Union Properties, while 2024–2025 Lady Captain Josie Tracey assisted in the prize presentation ceremony.

“I was a little concerned with the pace of play, with not everyone properly finishing in daylight following a 1 pm shotgun start. That is something we will all have to keep an eye on as the season progresses,” said Campbell.

Results

(Handicaps in Brackets).

Overall

Geraghty (14) 68.

Gross

Jackson 73.

Divisions

Div A (Handicap 10 and Under).

Byrne (8) 69.

Sangal (9) 70.

Scott (6) 73.

Div B (Handicap 11 – 20).

Geraghty (14) 68.

Zhaoming (18) 71.

Lee (18, Dubai Creek Resort) 71.