GEMS Millennium School Sharjah bags Medcare Sharjah Inter-School Football Championship

The championship drew 288 students from 24 schools in Sharjah

GEMS Millennium School Sharjah. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 1:43 AM Last updated: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 1:44 AM

GEMS Millennium School Sharjah emerged winners of the inaugural edition of Medcare Inter-School Football Championship, which concluded in Sharjah with 288 students from 24 schools in the Emirate, displaying their best talent in an incredible sporting competition.

The tournament, organised under the aegis of Medcare Hospital Sharjah and the UAE School Sports Association (UAESUSF), witnessed Sharjah American Private School, Al Noor International School, and American School of Creative Science securing the first, second and third runners up positions, respectively.

The two-weekend long championship, staged at the Manthena American School in Muweilah at Sharjah, has been part of Medcare Hospital Sharjah’s ongoing community engagement efforts to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among the youth and their parents through sports.

Muhammed Yassir of Al Noor International School won the top goal scorer title, while Ahmed Morsi of the same school claimed the best goalkeeper title. Muhammed Hamdan of GEMS Millennium School emerged as the player of the tournament.

Ali Massari Al Dhaheri, executive director of the Federation from UAESUSF, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Medcare Hospital Sharjah to present the Interschool Football Championship. This competition offered an excellent venue for young football enthusiasts to exhibit their abilities, engage in healthy competition, and promote physical fitness and sportsmanship."

Commenting on the championship, Dr. Shanila Laiju, CEO Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres UAE, said: “We are happy that we identified new young talents in the field of football with this interschool football championship. This championship is a testament to our commitment to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle among the youth, and we are proud to partner with UAESUSF to make it happen. In today’s world, sports are equally important as academics for children and hence ‘schools’ became our main choice to begin such an initiative.”

Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO Aster Hospitals & Clinics, UAE, said: “We undertook the Interschool Football Championship as a social engagement initiative. This will help us play a role in enhancing the wellness of our future generation by promoting sports as an integral part of a child’s overall development. In future, we are also looking forward in conducting similar fitness focused initiatives for universities and corporate entities as well. We believe such activities will create more awareness among children and their parents to be focused on an active and healthy lifestyle.”

“We believe that through sports, we can inspire and motivate the next generation to become the best versions of themselves and contribute positively to their communities. This event inspired parents and families to take up sports and lead a healthy and active lifestyle,” he added.

Dr Jishan Madathil, COO of Medcare Hospital Sharjah, said: "We are extremely glad to be a part of the Interschool Football Championship. This is not just about a game, it is rather about empowering the youth, promoting physical fitness, and cultivating sportsmanship. We at Medcare Hospital Sharjah believe that the youth are the future, and it is our responsibility to help them grow and reach their full potential. Through this initiative, we aim to provide a healthy and supportive environment for young athletes to showcase their talents.”

“As a healthcare provider, we understand the importance of physical fitness and wellness, and we are committed to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle among the youth. We firmly believe that sports can play a significant role in achieving this goal. Not only does it help in building physical strength and endurance, but it also helps in developing important life skills such as teamwork, discipline, and perseverance,” he added.