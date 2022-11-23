GCC Rhythmic Gymnastics to take place in Dubai

A T20 World Cup winner with England last week, Hales noted that the T10 format adds more to his game
The first GCC Grand Series of Rhythmic Gymnastics will take place in Dubai on November 26 and 27.
The event will be held at the Al Nasr Club in Oud Metha.
There are over 300 participants from Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and hosts UAE.
The two-day event will have gymnasts from age five to 16 competing in their category using apparatus such as ball, hoop, clubs and ribbon.
"As part of Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai Youth Olympic School of Rhythmic Gymnastics, supported by Dubai Sports Council, proudly presentsthe first Gulf Championship organised for gymnasts only from the Gulf region," the organisers said.
"The Dubai Youth Olympic School of Rhythmic Gymnastics, run by UAE Nationals, has raised strong gymnasts who compete professionally in local and international championsips," they added.
Tariq Malallah, CEO of Dubai Youth Olympic School of Rhythmic Gymnastics, that they believe in creating a strong and dedicated environment where children can train and compete professionally.
The Grand Series is the first step towards showcasing gulf talent in this sport.
All three are also looking to become the first three-time champion of the tournament
Verstappen, the double world champion, is seeking 15th victory of the year, thereby extending his own record of 14 race wins, which for now is the most results bagged in a single season
World No.1 Rory McIlroy picked up four shots in the last three holes to stay within a reasonable distance of the leaders
The German driver, one of the all-time greats and a popular driver, stands third on the list of the most F1 race wins and podium finishes behind Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton and icon Michael Schumacher
World No.1 McIlroy faltered after a bright start
Argentina will begin their campaign on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia in Group C
The season-ending race will take place over the weekend at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit