Game on! England keep Ashes fire burning with dramatic victory in 3rd Test

Wood and Woakes see the hosts across the line and back in the series with two matches remaining

Chris Woakes and Mark Wood celebrate after England won the 3rd Ashes Test against Australia. - Reuters

By Reuters Published: Sun 9 Jul 2023, 7:07 PM

In a series where the momentum has changed hands hour by hour, England finally found their mojo to defeat Australia by three wickets in an absolutely enthralling game of Test cricket.

That is an incredible moment at Headingley as Chris Woakes smashes that ball through the covers to score the winning runs and then stood, arms aloft, soaking in the thunderous applause as the crowd celebrated with him.

Woakes and Wood were the late heroes for England, but victory would not have been possible but for a magical inning of 75 by a courageous Harry Brook.

Woakes finished unbeaten on 32, and Mark Wood on16.Both men were playing their first Test of the series.

England desperately need a win to prevent Australia retaining the Ashes with two tests of the series remaining.

Talking after that match-winning innings in front of his home crowd Brook said: “I felt like they were trying to get me off strike as much as possible, I was just trying to get Woakesy on strike, he’s a good enough batter to get anything they throw at him . [what was it like back in the dressing room?]

England's Harry Brook finds the ropes during his match-winning century for England against Australia in the 3rd Ashes Test on Sunday. - Reuters

"There was nobody in there, I had a little bit of a blow up, i freaking hate it when I don’t get the team over the line. We’ve got a week and a bit off now and we’ll come back harder at OT.”

Earlier in the afternoon, the picture looked completely different.

The dismissal of Joe Root just before lunch on Sunday left England on 153-4 on day four chasing 98 more runs to secure victory.

the wickets of Ben Duckett (23) and Moeen Ali (5), moved up to number three in the order, did little to settle the nerves at Headingley.

Opener Zak Crawley looked in good touch to help England progress before he edged one to the slips when on 44, bringing Harry Brook to the crease, joining fellow Yorkshireman Root in the middle on their home ground.

ALSO READ

After some nervy early moments, Root started to play his shots only to glove one through to wicket keeper Alex Carey to depart for 21, bringing 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to the crease.

The skipper will come out after lunch alongside Brook, who still looks nervy on 40. A captain's innings of a more battling kind could once again be required to drag England over the line.

Brief scores

Third Test, Headingley

England

First innings 237 all out

Second innings 254 - for7wickets

Australia

First innings 263 all out

Second innings 224 all out

England won by 3 wickets