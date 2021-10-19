Galle take on Jaffna in Lanka Premier League opener on December 5

The Lanka Premier League trophy. — Sri Lanka Cricket

Dubai - The final will be played on December 23

This year’s Lanka Premier League will commence on December 5 at the RPICS, Colombo, with the inaugural game scheduled to be played between Galle and Jaffna.

The first round of the tournament, which will consist of 20 games, will be played at the RPICS, Colombo before it moves to MRICS, Hambantota for the final round games.

The final of the League will be played on December 23 at the MRICS, Hambantota, whilst this year’s tournament has December 24, as a reserve day dedicated for the final.

The Lanka Premier League, which is Sri Lanka’s top domestic tournament, with an international flavour, will consist of 24 games and will see the participation of top domestic and international cricketers.

The final round games will see the top two teams in the points table playing the qualifier 1, whilst the third and fourth placed teams on the table play in the eliminator.

The winner of qualifier 1 will directly go into the final, whilst the loser of the qualifier 1 will play against the winner of the eliminator in the qualifier 2, and the winner of that game will go into the final.