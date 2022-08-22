Fury, Usyk interested in heavyweight unification fight, says Warren

Usyk retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles with a split-decision win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after winning his fight against Anthony Joshua. (Reuters)

By Reuters Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 4:59 PM

Both Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are interested in staging a potential heavyweight unification bout, the Briton's promoter Frank Warren said on Monday.

Usyk retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles with a split-decision win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday, before calling out WBC heavyweight champion Fury in a post-fight interview.

Fury has declared himself retired, but said in a post on social media shortly after the match that he "is here to stay."

"He and Usyk would be a really good fight," Warren told the BBC on Monday. "It's a fight that I think will be made because both teams would like to see that happen.

"Usyk said after the fight that it's the only fight he's interested in, and it's certainly the same case with Tyson. It's just a matter of where it will generate the most income because it's a unique fight, a historic fight.

"It's the first time for God knows how long that the four belts are on the line. Both fighters are undefeated. The whole world of boxing will be captivated by this fight."

Warren added that an all-British showdown between Fury and Joshua could take place in the future, but said Joshua would need to return to winning ways to make it happen.

"If AJ manages to get a couple of wins under his belt -- and I believe Tyson will beat Usyk -- that may be a fight to be made," Warren said.

"But AJ's got to re-establish himself before you can even think about fights like that."