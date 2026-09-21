From refugee camp to Asian Games, Syrian taekwondo duo fight for their dreams

Living in exile at Jordan's Azraq refugee camp was never the life Mahmoud Jasem Muhammad or Tala Hasan Hunaidi chose for themselves.

So when taekwondo offered an escape from the trauma of fleeing war-torn Syria — and the chance to compete alongside the continent's elite fighters at the Asian Games — the pair seized the opportunity.

For the first time in the history of its flagship event, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is fielding a dedicated refugee team containing the two Syrian taekwondo athletes.

"Being here today isn't just about competing in another tournament," Muhammad, who is set to compete in the men's 80- kg kyorugi, told reporters on Monday.

"I'm carrying a story with me — a story that, God willing, will become a success story. I carry that story with me into every fight.

"We didn't leave our country by choice. It was because of the difficult living conditions and the wars that took place, so we were forced to leave and move to another country to build a life there."

The 24-year-old said he is not at the Games merely to make up the numbers.

"The preparations were really intense, and our goal isn't just to participate — we're hoping to achieve something, God willing."

HUNAIDI THANKS IOC

Hunaidi also expressed gratitude to the International Olympic Committee, the OCA, and World Taekwondo for helping her live out this dream.

"Sport has changed me for the better. I've become a different person. I have hope now, and I have dreams and ambitions for the future," the 18-year-old said.

"We've seen a different side of life, and we now have hope. We've learned that nothing is impossible. Things can be difficult sometimes, but with time, you can overcome them and move forward."

Shiva Kesavan, vice chair of the OCA Athletes' Committee, praised the pair as role models, who have been integrated into the wider Asian Games community.

"It can be overwhelming for them to come straight into the Asian Games and see the top continental talents here," Kesavan told Reuters.

"They have their personal goals, but more importantly, they're now part of a community. They will make friends, who'd support them and this is the human connection that sport is all about.

"So I tell them 'No pressure, you are already role models. We all look up to you. So just go there, have a good time, and express yourself through your sport.' "