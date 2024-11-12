From Dublin’s fairways to Club Captain at Jumeirah Golf Estates: Noel O'Leary's journey of passion and purpose

Noel O'Leary with Lady Captain Lady Captain Anna-Retha Rafferty. - Supplied photo

Noel O'Leary’s path to becoming the Men’s Club Captain at the prestigious Jumeirah Golf Estates (JGE) is a story fuelled by a passion for the game that had been nurtured from a young age in Dublin, Ireland.

But while he embraced a diverse sporting background playing multiple sports including Gaelic football, soccer, boxing and athletics it was golf that ultimately captured his heart.

"In the 1980s, the Irish Open was held at Portmarnock Golf Club and as a teenager, I had the chance to see some of the sport’s legends in action - Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam, and José María Olazábal. Watching these icons play left a lasting impression on me,” he recalled acknowledging that golf would later become an integral part of his life.

After spending some time in Switzerland, where he and his wife, Hannah, experienced the charm of life in the Alps, they decided to swap ‘snow for sand’ and in 2012, moved to Dubai.

"JGE is more than just a golf course," Noel says. "It’s a fantastic community of people. With two world-class courses - the Earth and Fire courses - alongside top-notch amenities, restaurants, and even padel tennis, it’s truly a lifestyle."

After Noel became a member of JGE he would later take up the coveted role of Men’s Club Captain.

"It’s not something you ask for or campaign for," he says. "It’s a position given to you by the club management and your peers, and I’m honoured to have had the opportunity to serve as Men’s Captain alongside Lady Captain Anna-Retha (Rafferty).

"It’s an incredibly fulfilling position. One of the best parts is getting to know the staff and seeing the joy on their faces when members walk up to receive their awards. Moments like that are special,” Noel adds.

Some of the standout events during his tenure include the Spring Member’s Party, where he delivered his Captain’s speech to a crowd of 700-800 guests. "That was an unforgettable evening," he recalls. "The energy was incredible, and it was a great chance to engage with the community."

Challenges Along the Way

While Noel’s time as Captain has been filled with memorable moments, it has not been without its traversities.

"Probably the biggest challenge for me has been balancing my role as Captain with a busy career and family life," he admits. "My golf handicap has certainly suffered - what started as a 3 handicap is now a 6! I don’t play as much as I used to.”

On top of that, Noel faced a significant personal health setback. "I had a serious injury with four discs in my spine going at once," he explains. "I ended up in the hospital, which was difficult, especially while I was serving as Captain. But the club really came together to help me get back on my feet, and I’m incredibly grateful for that." Another major challenge for the club came in April when a massive storm caused significant disruption to the facilities and golf course. "The storm was a huge test for the staff and the community," Noel says. "But everyone came together to help Stuart Horwood, the club’s Agronomist, who did an amazing job getting the course back into shape. And it was inspiring to see how the whole team collaborated to overcome that challenge." Legacy and Aspirations Looking ahead, Noel is focused on leaving a lasting legacy at Jumeirah Golf Estates. "One thing we’re really keen to do is create events that will stand the test of time," he says. "We’ve introduced the Captain’s Trophy and a Captains vs. Management Trophy, which are fantastic team events. These are the kind of events that will bring people together, even years down the line, no matter where they are in the world." Noel also thought highly of the future of golf in Dubai saying: "The growth of Dubai has been phenomenal, and with it, the demand for golf has skyrocketed. “I think Jumeirah Golf Estates has played a big role in that, becoming the epicentre for local talent and a flag-bearer for the UAE. It’s incredible to see how many people here, especially those growing up in Dubai, are developing into great golfers. The future of golf in Dubai looks very bright."

From his roots in Dublin to his role as Men’s Club Captain at JGE Noel’s journey is a testament to the power of sport in creating meaningful connections as he remains committed to nurturing he legacy of golf at JGE and the broader growth of the sport in Dubai.