‘Friend of Dubai’s’ Team Napoleaova win Aramco Team Series

China’s Xiyu ‘Janet’ Lin bags individual victory in Hong Kong

Team Napoleaova fired a sensational second round to win the Team competition on -31.- Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 5:58 PM

Team Napoleaova, led by 27-year-old Kristyna Napoleaova, triumphed at the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong as they recorded a final round of 21 under-par to clinch a one-stroke victory.

After starting the day six shots behind leaders Team Van Dam, Kristyna Napoleaova, Laura Fuenfstueck, Magdalena Simmermacher and amateur John Hyun had an excellent day on the golf course.

The quartet got off to a hot start and were -3 after one hole thanks to Simmermacher’s birdie and Hyun’s birdie-net-eagle.

Team Napoleaova gained momentum making the turn in 11 under and they continued their form on the back nine to be -10 in their final nine holes and post a team total of 31-under-par which was enough to win by one stroke.

Captain Napoleaova, who often winters in Dubai, said: “It was a super vibe for the day. On the first tee, Maggie did her thing. I don’t know what she did, but it immediately stopped raining, whatever mojo from Argentina, it worked.

“For the rest of the round, we really enjoyed and all of us played well. We just pulled it off, it was such a lovely golf course and all things just worked the way they were supposed to.|”

Earlier in the season in June, Napoleaova won the AMUNDI German Masters after rounds of 68. 66. 69 and 71, and then won in a play-off.

It was the first LET title for Fuenfstueck, who has been on a journey back from injury and has seen a recent upturn in form.

While it was also the first trophy for Simmermacher as a professional and she was delighted to win a Team event.

In the Individual Event over 54-holes Xiyu ‘Janet’ Lin secured her third LET title by winning the title at the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong.

The Chinese star beat world number three Jin Young Ko in a two-hole playoff on Sunday morning rolling in a monster birdie putt to lift the trophy.

Lin, who got her first two victories on the Tour in 2014 and 2015 at the Sanya Ladies Open, was excited to be able to get status on the LET again.

“It really means a lot,” she said. “The LET is where I started my professional career, and I had a great three, four years on the Tour.

“Also, it’s my first time playing the Aramco Team Series. I already told everybody how much I love Hong Kong, but now I just love it even more.

“I’m very thrilled to get my LET tour status back so hopefully I’ll be able to play a couple more. If there’s a Hong Kong tournament next year, I’m coming back.”

The 27-year-old turned professional in 2011 and this year reached her highest ranking of number nine in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings