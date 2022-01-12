French reporter 'was told not to ask' Djokovic about vaccination

The French journalist who interviewed Novak Djokovic without knowing that the men's world number one had tested positive for coronavirus said he was told not to ask him about vaccination for the virus.
Franck Ramella from L'Equipe sports daily spoke with the men's world No.1 in Belgrade on December 18, two days after the date Djokovic has stated he tested positive for Covid-19.
Ramella wrote: "The instructions were clear — no questions about vaccination."
The journalist said the topic was clearly "very sensitive".
"So we didn't ask him if he had made efforts to get tested. If we had asked him, what would have been the point?"
Writing in the paper on Tuesday, Ramella said the L'Equipe photographer asked Djokovic to remove his mask for five minutes during the interview, but he refused.
The player did later pose without a mask for a photo.
Ramella said he only learned "three weeks later" that Djokovic had tested positive but that he himself had tested negative after the interview.
Djokovic admitted on Wednesday he had made an "error of judgement" in going ahead with the interview.
"I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L'Equipe interview as I didn't want to let the journalist down but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken," Djokovic said.
"On reflection, this was an error of judgement and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment."
Djokovic made the admission in an Instagram post about his movements before he travelled to Australia, where he is hoping to take part in the Australian Open from Monday.
The Serbian star, who has admitted he is not vaccinated, flew into Melbourne a week ago claiming a vaccine exemption because of a positive PCR test result on December 16.
But border officials rejected his exemption saying a recent infection was an insufficient justification for an exemption, cancelled his visa and placed him in a detention centre.
Although Djokovic overturned that decision on a technicality on Monday, he is facing possible deportation from Australia if the country's immigration minister decides he has provided false information on his visa form.
Djokovic says his agent filled in a form which stated he had not travelled in the 14 days before his arrival, after it emerged he flew from Belgrade to Marbella in Spain during the two weeks before leaving for Melbourne.
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur warmed up for the first Grand Slam of the year by defeating two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-4
Sports5 hours ago
The world No.1's decision not to get vaccinated against Covid-19 blew up when he was detained trying to enter Australia on a medical exemption last week
Sports5 hours ago
England skipper said the way his men clung on to avoid defeat had given them a platform for the day-night Test at Hobart starting Friday
Sports6 hours ago
Juffali's progress has been astonishing in the world of racing with stints at Formula 4 and British F3 Championship earning her global recognition
Sports18 hours ago
Al Attiyah is aiming to clinch his fourth Dakar title
Sports1 day ago
Loeb admitted that despite reducing Al Attiyah's lead to 37 minutes, it had been a 'very stressful day'
Sports2 days ago
Novak has been held for four nights in an immigration detention facility in Melbourn
Sports2 days ago