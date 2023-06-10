French Open: The intensity of playing against a legend like Djokovic caused severe body cramps, reveals Alcaraz

It will be a dream come true for most of the players to play alongside the top teams
Carlos Alcaraz said "every part of his body cramped" and that facing a "legend" like Novak Djokovic caused the tension which ended his French Open hopes in a dramatic semi-final on Friday.
Djokovic, 36, triumphed 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to become the oldest man in 93 years to reach the championship match at Roland Garros where he will be bidding for a third title and record-setting 23rd men's Grand Slam crown.
"The first and second sets were very intense. My arm cramped and then every part of my body cramped," said 20-year-old world number one Alcaraz.
"It was really tough for me to move at the third set, and in the fourth set let's say I had a one percent chance."
He admitted that facing Djokovic for the first time at a Grand Slam, and just the second time in his career, caused a unique tension which contributed to his physical ailment.
"The tension of the first set, the second set, it was really intense. Really good rallies, tough rallies, drop shots, sprints," he explained.
It will be a dream come true for most of the players to play alongside the top teams
Did you know? Smith started his career as a leg-spinner
Athletes camped in New Delhi since April, seeking arrest of WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing female sportsperson
Serie A club was the last Italian team to win the Cup when Jose Mourinho guided it to a treble of trophies along with the league title and the Italian Cup
The potential for top players to compete on other tour events will help boost ratings, experts said
A report published by a football news website claims that the Paris giants have seen their follower count drop by at least 800,000 over this weekend
Eight other players have received bans ranging from 20 months to five years and four months