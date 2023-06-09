French Open: Casper Rudd steals first set from Alexander Zverev in second semifinal

Norwegian could face Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final after the Serbian defeated world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz

Norway's Casper Ruud in action during his semi final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. - Reuters

Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 10:18 PM

Norway’s Casper Ruud grabbed the early advantage in the second men’s singles semi-final against Germany’s Alexander Zverev when he comfortably won the first set 6-3.

Rudd, who reached a career-high singles ranking of world No 2 in 2022, is looking for a place in Sunday’s final against Novak Djokovic who earlier in the afternoon defeated world number one Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1.

Djokovic took a huge leap towards a record 23rd men's Grand Slam title with victory against an ailing Alcaraz whose chances were compromised by a serious bout of cramps.