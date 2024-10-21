Francis Rodriguez of Jumeirah Golf Estates graduates tops class in UAE’s first AGIF Certificate in Greenkeeping

The graduation capped off a series of courses at Montgomerie Golf Club, Emirates Golf Club, and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club
Graduates from the first UAE cohort of the AGIF’s Certificate in Greenkeeping course. - Supplied photo
The first UAE cohort of the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF) Certificate in Greenkeeping (CIG) course has officially graduated, marking a significant milestone in the region's golf industry.
Top of the class in the UAE was Francis Rodriguez from Jumeirah Golf Estates, followed by Glenn Canonaso of Montgomerie Golf Club in Dubai, who secured second place. Miguel Murillo from Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and Jay Castillejos from Al Badia Golf Club tied for third.
The graduation followed a comprehensive series of courses, starting with an Introductory Course at Montgomerie Golf Club late last year, a Progression Course at Emirates Golf Club in April, and concluding with the Confirmation Course held at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club last week.
Richard Walne, Chairman of the AGIF’s CIG committee, expressed his congratulations to all graduates, saying, “Congratulations to all those who have come through our first CIG programme in the UAE with flying colours.
“It’s been encouraging to witness first-hand the thirst for knowledge among superintendents and greenkeepers in this part of the world.
“Special appreciation to Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and their Course Superintendent, Harry Wells, for hosting us and supporting us in every way possible,” Walne added.
A total of 14 students participated in the Confirmation Course, which included 12 from various golf clubs in the UAE, one from a local sports club, and one from a golf club in Oman. To graduate, students successfully completed five practical assessments covering areas such as turf identification, disorder and weed identification, soil texture, and performance testing.
They also had to complete written assessments in turf botany, surface management, root zone management and pest and disease management.
As part of the Confirmation Course, all students also had to make a presentation on two topics of their choice, which were marked by a panel of five assessors – Jordan Fairweather (Cluster Director of Agronomy Emaar Properties – Dubai), Matthew Perry (Golf Course Superintendent, Emirates Golf Club), Harry Wells (Golf Course Superintendent, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club) and CIG graduates BradCheng (Superintendent, Al Dhannah Golf Club) and Patrick Samonte (Assistant Course Superintendent. Al Mouj Golf Oman).
Oral presentations were built into the course structure as one of the key areas of feedback when the CIG programme was launched was that students should be able to speak confidently in front of others and share their knowledge.
All 14 students were presented with a Certificate of Achievement as the total number of CIG graduates rose to 94.
The top four students all had the distinction of scoring more than 90% across the board for their practical, written assessment and oral presentations.
The AGIF’s CIG co-ordinator, PK Ong, and Tara McLeod from the New Zealand Sports Turf Institute (NZSTI), thanked Fairweather, Perry and Wells for their strong support to the CIG programme and to their learners.
They noted the progress made by students, some of whom spent the entire summer involved in making renovations to their respective golf courses or making good their courses that were hit by unprecedented storms in Dubai in April and are still completing their online CIG assessments before being eligible to sit for the Confirmation Course.
Fairweather, who mentored three students in the programme, said the biggest takeaway for him was the confident manner in which the students are now able to carry out their work.
He said they have always been able to do their job, but had lacked formal training – a gap which the CIG has filled.
