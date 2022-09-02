Four players tied for lead in Dubai Open

Praggnanandhaa, Chithambaram win to join Erigaisi and Predke at the top with six points each

Indian champion Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram. (Supplied photo)

By Jobannie Tabada Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 10:31 PM

A new face joined the familiar names in the lead pack as four players now share the lead going into the penultimate eighth round of the Dubai Open Chess Tournament at the Dubai Chess and Culture Club.

Two-time Indian champion Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram, who had been giving chase since the fourth round after successive draws against much lower-rated opponents, jumped into the lead after delivering mate on the board in his game against GM Rinat Jumabayev of Kazakhstan.

Chithambaram now has six points, in the company of a renascent GM Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, who outplayed GM Vladimir Akopian of the US, and sixth-round joint leaders GM Arjun Erigaisi of India and GM Alexandr Predke of Russia, who drew their match on the first table.

In an English opening that transposed into the Chigorin variation of the Queen’s Gambit, Chithambaram sacrificed a rook for a knight to create a direct attack against the uncastled white king. Jumabayev managed to find a series of “only moves”, but with only seconds on his clock and playing off the 30-second increment, the Kazakh eventually slipped under severe time pressure.

“He used so much time in the opening, which cost him at the end,” Chithambaram told Khaleej Times.

Predke played the Rossolimo Attack against Erigaisi’s Sicilian Defence, which transitioned into a Marocy Bind structure. Both players agreed to a draw after 31 moves in a game that was roughly equal throughout.

Praggnanandhaa, back in the lead with his second straight win following a loss to Jumabayev in the fifth round, and Akopian played over 20 moves of known theory in the Sveshnikov variation of the Sicilian Defence. The Indian, playing black, sacrificed a pawn on move 22 to establish a pleasant outpost for his knight on c5 and build pressure with his major pieces on the open b-file and half-open f-file.

Akopian kept the game in balance by attacking black’s central pawns, but his position started to deteriorate after an exchange of queens on the 29th move.

“It was already getting difficult for him,” Praggnanandhaa told Khaleej Times. “I think when he played Rb5 and then Ng2, from there I got a very good position.”

The game ended abruptly when Akopian resigned three moves later, choosing not to continue an endgame where both sides had equal material, but white having structural weaknesses.

“No, I don’t think (he resigned prematurely). He can still play, but I was quite confident I will win. He has all the weaknesses, like the weak pawns on c3, a4, g3.”

In Saturday’s eighth round, Praggnanandhaa will battle Predke on first board, while Erigaisi, who turns 19 on the same day, takes on Chithambaram on second board.

“Still two more games,” said Praggnanandhaa. “Two more tough rounds and a lot of interesting games to go.”