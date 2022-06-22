Four Indian players to play for Leicestershire in tour match

Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will be part of the county for the four-day game

Wed 22 Jun 2022

Four Indian players will turn out for Leicestershire County Cricket Club for the four-day tour game starting on Thursday.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will be part of Leicestershire, Leicestershire County Cricket Club said on their website on Wednesday.

“LCCC, BCCI and the ECB have all agreed to allow the four players from the visiting camp to be part of the Running Foxes side, in order to allow all members of the travelling party to participate in the fixture (subject to fitness),” the club said.

“The match will be played with 13 players per side to provide further flexibility and help manage bowling workloads,” the club added.

The four-day game is a build-up to the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston starting on July 1.

The rescheduled match is a part of last year’s five-match Test series that had to be delayed after the fourth Test, due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

India lead the series 2-1 after defeating the hosts in the fourth Test at the Oval last year by 157 runs.

Captain Rohit Sharma will be leading India for their warm-up match, while Leicestershire will be led by captain Sam Evans.