Four Arab fighters get global stage as RAF arrives in Abu Dhabi

RAF Abu Dhabi, the first-ever Real American Freestyle (RAF) event in the Middle East, will feature four Arab athletes as Bahrain’s Hamza Kooheji and Murtaza Talha, Jordan’s Ali AlQaisi, and Egypt’s Osama Elsaidy make their RAF debuts at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi on November 14.

The star attractions at the inaugural event are Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington in the Cruiserweight Crossover Championship.

Also, Arman Tsarukyan, the UFC’s No. 1-ranked lightweight contender, will face Neiman Gracie, a three-time World BJJ bronze medallist, in Catchweight Crossover.

But local fans will be keen to see how fighters from the region perform in the high-profile event.

“RAF is about creating a stage where athletes can compete, tell their stories, and showcase their talent to a global audience,” said Chad Bronstein, co-founder and CEO of Real American Freestyle.

“Bringing RAF to Abu Dhabi gives us an opportunity to put Arab talent on that stage, and we’re excited to have Hamza, Ali, and Osama competing as part of our first event in the region.”

RAF Abu Dhabi will see Kooheji take on AlQaisi in a lightweight contest that will be held under freestyle wrestling rules.

AlQaisi is a star in Jordan, having become the first Jordanian to compete in the UFC in 2020.

Bahrain’s Kooheji, on the other hand, is excited about the upcoming bout.

“Ali AlQaisi and I are the biggest names in martial arts in the region. Both of us are grapplers, so facing him will bring a lot of eyes to the match – especially under wrestling rules,” he said.

“This match will decide who has the best grappling in the Arab world in the weight class, so it’s exciting.”

The Bahraini also praised RAF’s impact.

“I’ve been watching RAF for some time,” he said. “It has grown fast in a short period of time, and I’m very interested in this opportunity to compete in the first event in the region.”

Meanwhile, Egyptian fighter Elsaidy will lock horns with Bahrain’s Talha in a light heavyweight contest.

“I was drawn to the fresh approach RAF brings to professional wrestling in Abu Dhabi,” said Elsaidy. “It combines strength, skill, and spectacle in a different kind of experience. For me, any chance to represent my name and my country in front of a new audience, at such a high organisational standard, is an opportunity I won’t let pass.”

Elsaidy also credits Egypt’s wrestling heritage for his success as a wrestler.

“Egypt has a great history in wrestling, and that places a responsibility on me before it brings pride,” he said. “That heritage taught me discipline, patience, and respect for the fundamentals. I try to preserve it and present it with a modern spirit in every bout.”

Now, Elsaidy can’t wait to show off his skills in Abu Dhabi, where some of the best fighters will be in action.

“I hope to live up to the trust placed in me and deliver a bout worthy of the fans,” he said.

The first unscripted professional freestyle wrestling league, RAF provides a wonderful platform for Olympic champions, world medallists, NCAA standouts, and MMA crossover stars to compete in a new format.

RAF Abu Dhabi will be organised as part of the five-year deal between Real American Freestyle, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and the UAE Wrestling Federation.