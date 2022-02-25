Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix

The Russian Grand Prix, which joined the calendar in 2014, was scheduled for September 25 at Sochi’s Olympic Park

The Sochi Autodrom in Russia, which hosts the Formula One Russian Grand Prix. — Reuters

by James Jose Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 4:27 PM

Formula One on Friday said it will not race in Russia this year, after the country launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The Russian Grand Prix, which joined the calendar in 2014, was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Sochi’s Olympic Park, but F1 organisers said it was “impossible” to hold the race in the “current circumstances.”