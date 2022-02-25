Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix

Eleven Indians in the field for Royal’s Cup
Sports1 day ago
Formula One on Friday said it will not race in Russia this year, after the country launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
The Russian Grand Prix, which joined the calendar in 2014, was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Sochi’s Olympic Park, but F1 organisers said it was “impossible” to hold the race in the “current circumstances.”
Eleven Indians in the field for Royal’s Cup
Sports1 day ago
In the Master Cup category, Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema Emirati driver Khaled Al Qubaisi clinched the title after taking an impressive eight wins in his first full season in the championship
Sports1 day ago
Novak Djokovic will be forced to relinquish the crown even if he wins Dubai for a sixth time, provided the Russian wins the ATP 500 event in Acapulco, where he is making his tournament debut
Sports1 day ago
The 24-year-old defending champion smashed his racquet three times just below umpire Alessandro Germani’s feet before taking his seat and then rising again to verbally abuse the official and smash the chair one last time
Sports1 day ago
Manchester United owners as well as Reliance Industries Limited, owners of record five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, have already acquired franchises
Sports1 day ago
India’s cricket board has identified three possible candidates all in their 20s to follow him eventually — Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant
Sports1 day ago
The defending champion is a two-time Tour de France winner
Sports2 days ago
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates finishes fourth
Sports2 days ago