Former Wimbledon champion Muguruza gets engaged to fan who asked for a selfie

Tennis ace says she first met Arthur Borges during a walk to Central Park in New York

Photos: Instagram

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 7:00 AM Last updated: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 7:13 AM

They say sometimes love happens when you are least expecting it and in the strangest of places.

Like on a train journey, while waiting for a bus, at the airport or while chomping on a burger at a food court.

Falling in love has this ability to surprise you as the 21 Century has proven with many romances happening in cyberspace and social media platforms.

Ask two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza how Cupid served her an ace when she was taking a walk in New Rork.

The 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon champion revealed her love story and engagement to Spanish model Arthur Borges, whom she first met when he asked her for a selfie in during the 2021 US Open, on social media.

“You had me at ‘Hello’", the Spanish-Venezuelan tennis ace said on her Instagram account, while sharing a romantic picture alongside Borges.

In an interview with Spanish magazine Hola, Muguruza revealed how Borges, a total stranger, approached her for a selfie on the street

“My hotel was close to Central Park and I was bored, so I thought I should go for a walk,” she told Hola. “I go out and I run into him on the street. Suddenly, he turns and says ‘Good luck at the US Open.’ I was left thinking, ‘Wow, he’s so handsome.’”

Muguruza and Borges would continue to meet, often going on walks around Central Park or spend time getting to know each other at coffee shops in the vicinity.

Muguruza also admittedto the Spanish magazine the reason that she found Borges more attractive – the fact that he was not involved in tennis.

Borges reportedly made Muguruza cry when he proposed to her in Marbella this year.

“It felt weird,” she told Hola. “I was thinking something else and then when he proposed I started crying. I didn’t know how to react. I said yes in the midst of tears, it was very romantic.”

Muguruza has said that she and Borges plan to get married next year in Spain somewhere close to a beach.

“He’s a mix, like me. I’m half-Venezuelan and half-Spanish, so we understand each other. We share that feeling of being citizens of the world,” Muguruza said of her future husband who works as a model for American fashion designer Tom Ford.

