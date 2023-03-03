Former UAE cricket captain Ahmed Raza announces retirement

The 34-year-old is set to take up a new role as assistant coach with the team

by James Jose Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 4:21 PM

Former UAE captain Ahmed Raza announced his retirement from cricket on Friday.

"It is with great pride that I'm announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket. After much thought, I believe this is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much love and respect over the last 17 years," Raza said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Representing and leading my country in the great sport of cricket has been one of the greatest honours of mine. I must thank the Board, my colleagues, coaches, selectors, and most importantly my late father, who supported and enabled me to live my dream to the fullest. Also, my mother, my sibilings and my friends who were there through it all. Lastly and most importantly to my wife, Mehreen, who has been my biggest support system over the last few years.

"It's hard to pinpoint a moment over the course of 17 years, however, leading the UAE to the T20 World Cup will always be a significant achievement of mine.

"Whilst there are many that supported me throughout my career, I would like to say a special thank you to Aqib Javed, who contributed greatly to my success and turned a rookie into a thorough professional.

"I'm lookiing forward to what the future holds," the statement added.

Raza, who was born in Sharjah, helped the UAE qualify for the T20 World Cup held in Australia last year.

He made his debut against India 'A' in Abu Dhabi in 2006. His last match was against Nepal at Kirtipur in November last year.

The left-arm spinner and right-hand batsman played 53 One Day Internationals and 55 T20 Internationals.

UAE Cricket tweeted: "Congratulations on a wonderful playing career, @ahmedrazauae

We wish you the very best for your future as we welcome you in your new role as UAE's Assistant Coach."

