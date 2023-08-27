Former Olympian Alexandra Paul killed in car crash at 31, Skate Canada says

The Dutch driver topped a storm-hit final practice at 'tricky' Dutch Grand Prix
Former Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Ontario earlier this week, according to Skate Canada. She was 31.
Paul was in a vehicle with her baby on Tuesday when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 in Melancthon Township and crashed into the lineup of stopped cars.
The baby was taken to a children’s hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Paul and her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian championship medals and competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
She retired from competitive skating in 2016.
ALSO READ:
The Dutch driver topped a storm-hit final practice at 'tricky' Dutch Grand Prix
India's ninth-seed stuns host Denmark's defending champion and world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen
Jackson produces run for the ages in women's 200m to deny Richardson hopes of achieving the 100/200m sweep
The disciplinary committee is currently investigating his conduct
All Blacks suffered the heaviest defeat in their history when beaten 35-7 by South Africa at Twickenham Stadium, the home of England rugby
Midfielder's double helped Chelsea cruise past Luton to record their first Premier League since the Argentinian joined the side in Mary this year
Paes highlighted the rise of this year's Wimbledon champion, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz who became the world No. 1 at the age of 20
With Ben Stokes back in the squad after reversing his retirement Brook was omitted from the original 15-member squad for India