Former F1 driver, Paralympics champion Alex Zanardi dies at 59

Alex Zanardi, a Formula 1 driver who became a Paralympic gold medalist after losing his legs in a crash, has died at 59.

The inspirational Italian passed away on Friday night surrounded by loved ones, according to a statement from his family shared with the BBC.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly," the statement read. "... The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and asks that their grief and privacy be respected during this period of mourning."

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Zanardi competed in F1 for five seasons (1991-94, 1999), achieving a career-best sixth-place finish at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 1993. He moved to CART competition and posted back-to-back championships driving for Chip Ganassi in 1997 and 1998, racking up 10 poles, 15 wins and 28 podium finishes in 66 starts.

On Sept. 15, 2001, Zanardi was driving in a CART race in Germany when a devastating crash led to the loss of both of his legs.

He ultimately recovered to win a total of four gold medals and two silvers in para-cycling at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games. After winning several world championships, he sustained serious injuries in a 2020 cycling crash in Italy that ended his racing career.

Among other accomplishments after his F1 crash, Zanardi won the hand-cycling division in the 2011 New York City Marathon and completed the 2014 Ironman World Championship.

Tributes from the racing world were posted across social media on Saturday.

"The FIA is saddened to learn of the passing of Alex Zanardi, the former Formula 1 driver, two-time CART champion whose journey from life-changing accident to Paralympics gold medalist made him one of sport's most admired competitors and an enduring symbol of courage and determination," read a statement from Formula 1.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali also released a statement.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Alex Zanardi. He was truly an inspirational person, as a human and as an athlete.

"I will always carry with me his extraordinary strength. He faced challenges that would have stopped anyone, yet he continued to look forward, always with a smile and a stubborn determination that inspired us all. While his loss is profoundly felt, his legacy remains strong. At this time, my heartfelt thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife Daniela, his son Niccolo, the rest of the family and all those who had the privilege of knowing him."

Chip Ganassi Racing also mourned his passing.

"Chip Ganassi Racing and the whole racing community has lost more than a legend -- the world has lost one of its most extraordinary human beings. Alex Zanardi was the definition of resilience, courage, and grace. He was integral in shaping Chip Ganassi Racing into what it has become. From the highest levels of motorsport to his incredible achievements beyond it, he showed us all what it truly means to fight, to adapt, and to live with purpose. His strength inspired millions, but it was his humility, kindness, and unwavering positivity that made him unforgettable. He didn't just overcome adversity -- he redefined what was possible. Rest in peace, Alex. Your legacy will continue to push us forward, on and off the track."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed Zanardi as a symbol of strength in the face of adversity.

"Italy loses a great champion and an extraordinary man, capable of turning every test of life into a lesson of courage, strength and dignity," Meloni wrote on Instagram.

"Alex Zanardi knew how to get back in the game every time, facing even the toughest challenges with determination, clarity and an out of the ordinary will. With his sporting achievements, with his example and with his humanity, he has given all of us much more than a victory: he has given hope, pride and the strength to never give up."