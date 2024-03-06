Former chess world No.1 Kasparov added to 'terrorists and extremists' list by Russia

The UAE passport holder had to settle for the runner-up position behind England’s John Parry in the $300,000 Challenge Tour event
Russia's financial watchdog added chess grandmaster and political activist Garry Kasparov to its list of "terrorists and extremists" on Wednesday.
The 60-year-old former world chess champion has been a long-time opponent of President Vladimir Putin and has repeatedly spoken out against Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.
The Rosfinmonitoring watchdog is responsible for combatting money laundering and terror financing, and those listed can have their bank accounts seized.
Rosfinmonitoring added Soviet-born Kasparov to its database of "terrorists and extremists" without giving a reason.
The listing put limits on individuals' bank transactions and forces them to seek approval every time they want to use their accounts.
Kasparov fled Russia in 2014 for fear of persecution. His media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kasparov is widely regarded as one of the world's greatest chess players and has lived in the United States for over a decade, where he has focused on political activism.
In February last year he urged the West to keep up its support for Kyiv and said Ukraine had to defeat Moscow as a "pre-condition" for a democratic transition in Russia.
