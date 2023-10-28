Former champion Campillo the man to catch in DP World Tour's Qatar Masters

Spain hold the own as Women’s World Amateur Team Championship looks set for a thrilling finish
Former champion Jorge Campillo put himself one shot clear at the top of the $3.75 m Commercial Bank Qatar Masters leaderboard with one hole of his third round to complete after play was halted due to fading light on Saturday evening.
The 2020 winner had to return to the course early on day three to finish off his second round, carding four birdies in eight holes to sign for a 65.
And the Spaniard continued his fine form in round three, making six birdies and no bogeys in his first 17 holes to get to 16 under par before the hooter sounded at 16.47 local time.
Finn Sami Välimäki was his nearest challenger on 15 under after finishing his third-round 67 with a birdie at the 18th in near-darkness.
Scottish Ryder Cup star Robert MacIntyre was a single shot further back with two holes of his round still to go.
His countryman Scott Jamieson was among those another stroke back after firing eight birdies in his final ten holes on Saturday to give his chances of keeping his DP World Tour card an enormous boost.
Jamieson started the week 119th on the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex, needing a good result to squeeze into the top 116.
Campillo started the day four shots off the lead with eight holes of his second round to complete and reeled off four birdies to sit on ten under par at the halfway stage of the tournament.
With Daniel Hillier also picking up four birdies in the morning to reach 14 under after two rounds, Campillo remained four strokes back as he got his third round under way.
But he soon set about closing the gap, taking advantage of the par-five first for the third round in succession before adding further birdies at the fifth, seventh and eighth to open up a two-shot lead at the summit.
Campillo made a two-putt birdie on the long tenth to move to 15 under before breaking a run of five successive pars with a birdie at the 16th, having gone agonisingly close to holing his eagle try from almost 80 feet.
He gave himself another outside chance at the par-three 17th but had to settle for a par there, and as he was tapping in, the hooter sounded, meaning his group could not start the 18th.
Välimäki turned in 33 courtesy of three front-nine birdies before dropping his first shot of the week at the 11th.
But he bounced straight back, making gains at the 12th, 13th and 18th to get to 15 under
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
The Doha Golf Course
Purse: $3.75 million
Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72
Leading scores
Third Round suspended due to darkness
Sami Valimaki, Finland 67-67-67—201
Sean Crocker, United States 67-69-67—203
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 65-72-66—203
Nacho Elvira, Spain 68-69-66—203
Jordan Smith, England 68-68-69—205
