Yamal v PSG: Ballon d'Or backdrop to Champions League showdown

Next week the winner of the most prestigious individual award in football will be announced at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London, and some of the leading contenders for the prize will be on the same pitch on Tuesday when Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona in the Uefa Champions League.

In the home camp, there is a remarkable total of 10 players among the 30 nominees, including last year's laureate Ousmane Dembele.

Facing up to them, Barcelona have three of their own candidates, with last year's runner-up Lamine Yamal and 2024 winner Rodri along with defender Pau Cubarsi, another member of Spain's triumphant World Cup side.

The battle for the Ballon d'Or gives an edge to this game that might otherwise be lacking, given the relatively limited stakes for these two powerhouses in the new league phase format of Europe's elite club competition.

The individual prize to recognise the standout player of each season does not carry the same weight or significance everywhere, but it is a major talking point in France -- it was created by France Football magazine in the 1950s -- and in Spain where Barcelona and Real Madrid campaign loudly for their candidates.

In Madrid they are backing Kylian Mbappe. He has been making his own case in public, as has Yamal, the 19-year-old winger who starred as Barcelona won La Liga and then won the World Cup with Spain.

"I think all those who watch football understand the argument in my favour. I go out onto the pitch, I have fun, and I play well," Yamal told French sports daily L'Equipe recently.

"Fortunately I have also won a lot of titles with Barca and in addition to that I won the most important title of all, the World Cup.

"But beyond that I think my way of playing is my strongest argument and what makes me different."

The voting by a jury of journalists from the top 100 countries in the Fifa rankings is only based on last season, but Yamal has already made a formidable start to this campaign and scored a stunning goal in Barcelona's 5-2 weekend win at Betis in La Liga.

Not that PSG, who are going for a third consecutive Champions League title this season, are scared of him.

"I wouldn't say we are afraid," insisted PSG midfielder Vitinha on Monday.

"He is one of the best players in the world. What he does is incredible. He is exceptional. It is always interesting to play against these types of players, but not just him. We are facing a great team, not only Lamine."

No obvious candidate?

Vitinha, the 26-year-old Portuguese playmaker, came third in the 2025 Ballon d'Or ranking.

Dembele won it last year off the back of an extraordinary season in which he scored 35 goals in all competitions and helped inspire PSG to their first ever Champions League title.

Last season was less exceptional, even if he still found the net 20 times including in the Champions League final against Arsenal, and the 29-year-old France star has been making his case in the media too.

"I have never been the chosen one, but I worked hard and last year I was rewarded for a fantastic year," he said in response to comments by Mbappe in relation to the Ballon d'Or.

"This year we will see, but there is no pressure. I'm easy."

PSG might be the outstanding club team just now, but their problem could be the lack of one obvious candidate.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was surely the best player in last season's Champions League, but the Georgian winger did not go to the World Cup.

Fabian Ruiz is in the unique position of having won the Champions League and World Cup, but lacks the real superstar pedigree.

Ferran Torres swapped Barca for PSG after scoring the only goal in the World Cup final, yet is not seen as a realistic Ballon d'Or winner.

"I have big respect for both Kylian and Yamal. They are amazing players," said PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi recently.

"But I would go for sure for my players. We have three players: Dembele, 'Kvara' and also Fabian Ruiz, who is the only one to have won all the trophies. They deserve it."