Yamal released from Spain squad after medical treatment

Lamine Yamal was released from Spain's squad on Tuesday for their World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey after undergoing treatment on a groin injury, prompting criticism from the Spanish federation (RFEF).

The 18-year-old Barcelona winger, who has missed five matches for his club due to the issue, underwent a radiofrequency operation on Monday, RFEF said.

"This procedure was performed without prior notification to the national team's medical staff, who only learned of the details through a report received at 10:40 p.m. last night, which indicated a medical recommendation for rest for 7-10 days," RFEF said in a statement.

"In view of this situation, and prioritising the player's health, safety and well-being at all times, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has taken the decision to release the player from the current squad."

Yamal, capped 23 times by Spain, has netted six goals and contributed six assists in 11 matches this season for Barcelona.

Spain top Group E with 12 points from four matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding none.

They face Georgia on Saturday in Tbilisi before hosting Turkey on Tuesday in Seville.