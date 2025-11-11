  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 11, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 20, 1447 | Fajr 05:13 | DXB weather-sun.svg29.3°C

Yamal released from Spain squad after medical treatment

The 18-year-old Barcelona winger, who has missed five matches for his club due to the issue, underwent a radiofrequency operation on Monday, RFEF said

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 4:49 PM

Top Stories

Up to Rs1,000,000 compensation announced for families of victims killed in Delhi blast

Up to Rs1,000,000 compensation announced for families of victims killed in Delhi blast

Dubai: Indian teen dies after falling from building while taking photos

Dubai: Indian teen dies after falling from building while taking photos

'Can only pray': UAE residents worry for families after Delhi blast, cancel travel plans

'Can only pray': UAE residents worry for families after Delhi blast, cancel travel plans

Lamine Yamal was released from Spain's squad on Tuesday for their World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey after undergoing treatment on a groin injury, prompting criticism from the Spanish federation (RFEF).

The 18-year-old Barcelona winger, who has missed five matches for his club due to the issue, underwent a radiofrequency operation on Monday, RFEF said.

Recommended For You

AUS filmmaker's 'Halal Dreams' heads to New York Short Film Festival

AUS filmmaker's 'Halal Dreams' heads to New York Short Film Festival

UAE announces nationwide field exercise with military units, aircraft

UAE announces nationwide field exercise with military units, aircraft

Wall Street gains on hopes of government reopening

Wall Street gains on hopes of government reopening

US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown, fund government till January end

US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown, fund government till January end

Sharjah: Free organic wheat seeds to be given to farmers under Ruler's grant

Sharjah: Free organic wheat seeds to be given to farmers under Ruler's grant

 

"This procedure was performed without prior notification to the national team's medical staff, who only learned of the details through a report received at 10:40 p.m. last night, which indicated a medical recommendation for rest for 7-10 days," RFEF said in a statement.

"In view of this situation, and prioritising the player's health, safety and well-being at all times, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has taken the decision to release the player from the current squad."

Yamal, capped 23 times by Spain, has netted six goals and contributed six assists in 11 matches this season for Barcelona.

Spain top Group E with 12 points from four matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding none.

They face Georgia on Saturday in Tbilisi before hosting Turkey on Tuesday in Seville.