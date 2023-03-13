Xavi wants improvement after Barca's hard-fought win at Athletic

Barcelona have 65 points, nine clear of second-placed Real who face a must-win game at Camp Nou next Sunday

Barcelona's Brazilian forward Raphinha (back) celebrates with teammates after scoring his goal. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 8:12 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 8:13 PM

Barcelona winger Raphinha secured a hard-fought 1-0 win in La Liga for the second straight week this time at Athletic Bilbao as his side tightened their grip on top spot ahead of a potentially season-defining week in which they host second-placed Real Madrid.

"It's the same thing once again. We have to play and attack better," coach Barca Xavi Hernandez told DAZN.

"We went 1-0 in a difficult stadium and end up suffering. It is a golden victory, but we keep thinking about improving offensively."

Raphinha netted a thunderous strike right on halftime after a brilliant pass by midfielder Sergio Busquets who spotted the Brazilian ghosting behind the defence.

But Raphinha's goal was one of only two Barca shots on target in the match as they survived a frantic affair in which the hosts were the better side for large parts of the contest.

Athletic saw two shots hit the bar and an Inaki Williams effort in the last few minutes of the game ruled out for a controversial handball in the build-up.

Barcelona have 65 points, nine clear of second-placed Real who face a must-win game at Camp Nou next Sunday to keep their slim chances of retaining the title alive. Athletic are ninth on 33 points.

ALSO READ: