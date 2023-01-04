World Cup hero Messi returns to club duty with PSG

The first global football star, he played a lead role in the game's transformation into a sporting and commercial powerhouse, all with his ever-present number 10 on his back
Seventeen days after guiding Argentina to an epic World Cup final victory over France, Lionel Messi reported back to work on Wednesday, his French club Paris Saint-Germain announced.
The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon d'Or winner reported back to the club's training ground as they prepare for Saturday's French Cup tie at third tier side Chateauroux.
Messi scored twice as Argentina drew 3-3 with France in the Qatar final, before prevailing in the penalty shoot-out. Since then he has been celebrating in Argentina and spending time with his family.
On Wednesday, he was given a guard of honour by his teammates at the training ground, before being presented with a small trophy by PSG's sporting director Luis Campos, according to images posted by the club on its Twitter account.
"I want to thank everyone for the welcome I received, from all the employees, my teammates and the staff. I'm happy, and I'm going to get ready for the upcoming challenges," Messi told PSG's official website.
""I'm going to prepare myself physically, train well, get back into the swing of things so that I'm ready when the staff decide that I can play."
Messi is unlikely to play this weekend, more probably making his return in the home Ligue 1 match against Angers next Wednesday.
Messi's teammates Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat trick in a losing cause in the final, and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi returned to club duty just three days after the final with Brazil's Neymar checking in a day later.
