World Cup hero Iniesta's Dubai mission: Inspire youngsters to become better humans

Barely a few days after joining Dubai-based club Gulf United FC as the head coach, Spanish legend Andres Iniesta delivered more wonderful news for the UAE.

The former Barcelona midfield maestro announced the launch of his academy in Dubai, the Iniesta Academy.

“It’s a wonderful moment for me to launch my academy in Dubai. I love this city and the UAE; my family loves this country,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

In 2023, Iniesta joined the Ras Al Khaimah-based Emirates club, where he played the final season of his glorious career, which earned him a myriad admirers and trophies, including the 2010 World Cup.

His goal, deep in extra time of the gripping 2010 final against the Netherlands, earned Spain their only World Cup title.

But more than the goals and the assists, Iniesta’s greatest quality is perhaps his humility.

It’s a quality he hopes to instil in youngsters in Dubai while spending time with them at his new academy.

“Our mission is not just to make football players, but also pay equal attention to having wonderful humans,” he said.

“It is very important to be a good player who has all the skills and motivation to become successful. But it is equally, if not more important, to see that each player develops with core human values of kindness, fairness and equality.”

Iniesta may have won the World Cup, two European championships with Spain and four Champions League titles with Barcelona, but he is equally proud of a record that even Lionel Messi, his former teammate, can only dream of.

The 42-year-old never received a red card in a career featuring 855 matches.

No wonder he speaks about the values of being a good human.

“Decision-making on the field and adapting to a fast-changing game is one thing, but having a player who believes in humanity is something that is even more valuable for us at the academy,” he said.

Abdulrahman Almeqbali, the founder of the Iniesta Academy in Dubai, was pleased that a footballer of Iniesta’s stature was bringing his legacy to the UAE.

“It is indeed such a huge honour for us to work and be so closely associated with this project that has a legend like Iniesta at the helm,” said Almeqbali.

“We are thankful to the Dubai Sports Council for their constant backing and support that will go a long way in determining all the talent that we have within Dubai.”

The trials will be held at Dubai Sports World from August 1 to 14.

“We have Spanish coaches who will give their 200 per cent to train and get the best out of the youngsters in Dubai,” Iniesta said.