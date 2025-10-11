World Cup dream belongs to the entire nation, says UAE head ahead of crunch qualifier

As the UAE gears up for today’s crunch 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Oman in Doha (kick off 9:15 pm UAE Time), head coach Cosmin Olaroiu said his players are incredibly motivated to keep the dream of a nation alive.

The UAE have not qualified for the Fifa World Cup after making their only appearance at the global showpiece in 1990.

But they now have a big chance of ending their 35-year wait for a World Cup appearance by winning Group A of the fourth round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Qatar.

“I am happy that everyone has the same goal and ambition, which is to reach the World Cup," Olaroiu told the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) website.

"This dream doesn't just belong to the players, but to an entire nation.”

Oman and Qatar played out a goalless draw in the first game on Wednesday in Doha.

The UAE will play Oman tonight before taking on Qatar in their last game on October 14.

The top team in this group will earn a direct berth at next year’s World Cup, which will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico.

The second-placed team will face a play-off battle against the runners-up of Group B, which has Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Indonesia, in November.

The winner of that two-legged play-off will then advance to the intercontinental play-off to decide the last place at the World Cup.

But the UAE will aim to avoid the complicated play-off rounds by winning Group A to earn a direct World Cup berth.

As the entire nation is now rallying behind the UAE team, Olaroiu says his players are determined to end years of heartbreak.

And thousands of UAE fans have already arrived in the Qatari capital to support the team as they dream of a historic World Cup berth.

"All members of the UAE football system share the same dream. What we need is confidence and commitment,” said Olaroiu, the team’s Romanian head coach.

“We have a real chance to reach the World Cup, and we must believe in it and defend it with all our might.”

The UAE have remained unbeaten in four matches since Olaroiu replaced Paulo Bento as the head coach in April this year.