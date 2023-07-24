Women's World Cup: Italy's super sub Girelli breaks Argentina hearts

Japan off to a flier with 5-0 win over debutants Zambia
Substitute Cristiana Girelli's 87th-minute header gave Italy a 1-0 win over Argentina in their Women's World Cup opener at Eden Park on Monday, denying the South Americans a first win at the global soccer showpiece.
Veteran striker Girelli, 33, replaced 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni in the 83rd minute and needed only four minutes to make an impact, beating goalkeeper Vanina Correa with a fine header to seal a hard-fought victory.
Italy's Ariana Caruso and Valentina Giacinti both had goals ruled offside in a competitive first half after Argentina nearly made a sensational start to the game, when Mariana Larroquette's bicycle kick went narrowly wide in the second minute.
Goalkeeper Francesca Durante pushed away Argentine midfielder Florencia Bonsegundo's attempt from a free kick in stoppage time, ensuring Italy earned three points to join Sweden on top of Group G.
