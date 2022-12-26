Wolves sign Brazil's Cunha on loan from Atletico

A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on loan from La Liga side Atletico Madrid, both clubs said on Sunday.
Cunha will join Wolves from Jan. 1 on a deal which could become a permanent move until 2027 if certain clauses are triggered, Wolves said.
"We've found one more gift under the tree," the Premier League side wrote on Twitter, announcing the 23-year old as Julen Lopetegui's first signing as Wolves head coach.
Cunha joined Atletico in August 2021 and scored six La Liga goals in 40 appearances. He was used mainly as a substitute.
Prior to that he played in Germany's Bundesliga, where he was with RB Leipzig from 2018 to 2020, followed by one season at Hertha Berlin.
Cunha made his Brazil debut in September 2021, in a 1-0 World Cup qualifier against Chile. A month earlier, he won gold with Brazil under-23 side at the Tokyo Olympics.
A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson
He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton
The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
Tales like these from the world of sports provide much-needed respite from the seriousness of world news, especially in a year like 2022
Although the world of sports faced more lows than highs in this year, the world's greatest tournament ended on a beautiful note
World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivers the star performance on the opening day at the Coca-Cola Arena