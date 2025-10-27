  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 27, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 5, 1447 | Fajr 05:05 | DXB clear.png30.4°C

Wolves fans change their tune as Pereira calls for unity

Sunday's loss prompted home supporters to chant, "You're getting sacked in the morning" and Pereira had to be dragged away by his own players after confronting angry fans

Published: Mon 27 Oct 2025, 6:55 PM

Top Stories

Identity of Dh100 million winner revealed: Meet man who hit UAE Lottery jackpot

Identity of Dh100 million winner revealed: Meet man who hit UAE Lottery jackpot

UAE Lottery's Dh100-million winner reveals plans for life-changing jackpot

UAE Lottery's Dh100-million winner reveals plans for life-changing jackpot

Photos: How 10 UAE women are making gourmet cheese from goat milk in Abu Dhabi

Photos: How 10 UAE women are making gourmet cheese from goat milk in Abu Dhabi

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira was serenaded by fans last season after keeping them in the Premier League but he said he understood their frustrations after they chanted for his dismissal in the wake of Sunday's 3-2 home defeat by Burnley.

Wolves are bottom of the table with just two points from nine games, and are the only winless side in England's top four divisions.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai’s visionary drive: Building infrastructure for global impact

thumb-image

The secret relationship between your gut and brain

thumb-image

ADCB posts strong Q3 earnings, launches AI transformation to drive future growth

thumb-image

US, China reach rare earths, tariff pause for Trump and Xi to consider

thumb-image

RAK Police conducts 52 missions in 3 months; issues winter hiking safety alert

 

Sunday's loss prompted home supporters to chant, "You're getting sacked in the morning" and Pereira had to be dragged away by his own players after confronting angry fans at the final whistle.

"We understand the frustration of the people and supporters but what I must say, if we fight united with them, we can win games and compete and achieve our targets - without them, it is impossible," the Portuguese manager told reporters.

"Two months ago they sang my name, because together with the work we did last season, we are competing in the Premier League and not the Championship. Now they sing my name to sack me."

Wolves went 2-0 down before hitting back through a Jorgen Strand Larsen penalty and Marshall Munetsi's header, only for Burnley to strike again in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

"If I was a supporter, I feel proud of my team because they worked and showed the spirit, mentality and ambition to win the game, even when losing 2-0 (after 30 minutes)," said Pereira.

Wolves next host Chelsea in the League Cup midweek before travelling to Fulham on league duty on Saturday.