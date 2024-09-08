Wirtz and Musiala dazzle to kick-start new Germany era

Germany's Florian Wirtz celebrates scoring their first goal with Jamal Musiala and Robert Andrich. — Reuters

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 8:45 PM

Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala turned on the style, laying on goals for each other, as a new-look Germany beat Hungary 5-0 in Duesseldorf on Saturday.

The young forwards showed the future is bright for the football-mad nation after the retirements of 2014 World Cup winners Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos and Thomas Mueller, along with captain Ilkay Gundogan.

After 27 minutes, Wirtz found Musiala who squared for Niclas Fuellkrug to open the scoring.

Wirtz's long pass allowed Musiala to double Germany's lead in the second-half, with the Bayern Munich forward returning the favour with an assist shortly after.

Aleks Pavlovic scored with 13 minutes remaining -- his first goal in Germany colours -- before Kai Havertz won and converted a penalty with nine minutes remaining.

With Wirtz and Musiala both 21 and Havertz 25, the convincing win suggests Germany has the talent to overcome this summer's departures, two years out from the 2026 World Cup.

In addition to Joshua Kimmich being named captain, former Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross was asked to fill Kroos' boots, while goalie Marc-Andre ter Stegen wore the Germany number one for the first time.

Unable to find a way to play the two forwards alongside each other at the Euros, Nagelsmann started both Fuellkrug and Havertz.

Yet to score since moving to West Ham in the summer, Fuellkrug gave Germany the lead after 27 minutes.

Wirtz found Musiala with a sublime chip, allowing the Bayern forward to square for Fuellkrug to score his 14th goal in 22 international matches.