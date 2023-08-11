Will Messi join Iniesta in UAE Pro League? Spain legend gives update

Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 12:50 AM

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has joined UAE Pro League side Emirates Club in a stunning move on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old midfielder signed a one-year deal with the Ras Al Khaimah club, adding his name to the list of big players that have swapped top European clubs for the Middle East.

It all started whenn Cristiano Ronaldo, the 38-year-old superstar, made the shock move to Saudi club Al-Nassr in December last year.

Even Lionel Messi, Ronaldo's great rival, was also offered a mega contract by Saudi club Al-Hilal.

But the Argentina World Cup winner turned down the offer to join Inter Miami after the end of his PSG contract this summer.

There are some football fans who are still hoping that the 36-year-old Messi will one day play in the Middle East region.

Will Iniesta's decision to join Emirates Club tempt his former Barcelona teammate Messi to play in the UAE before bringing down the curtain on his glorious career?

Iniesta was asked this question by a reporter during his first press conference as an Emirates Club player.

"My relationship with Lionel is very good. We are very good friends. But I don't know about the future," Iniesta replied.

"Now, as you know, he is playing in the United States for Miami.

"I think he is very happy there. For me, playing with him was amazing and unique.

"So I think you should ask him that question if he wants to come to this part of the world in future. For me it's a difficult question to answer."

Ballon d'Or controversy

Football fans still haven't forgotten how Iniesta narrowly missed out on the Ballon d'Or in 2010 despite his World Cup heroics with Spain.

It was Iniesta's goal in the 2010 final against the Netherlands that earned Spain their first and only World Cup title.

Iniesta, who was brilliant throughout the tournament, was named man-of-the-match in the final.

But the Ballon d'Or in 2010 still went to Messi who had a forgettable World Cup in South Africa.

The Argentine, though, was brilliant for Barcelona with 57 goals from 53 matches, helping the Catalan club win the 2010 La Liga title.

Iniesta, a key member of the Spain team that won three back-to-back major trophies (2008 Euro, 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euro), says he was never obsessed about individual awards.

"It's not a matter of whether I deserved the Ballon d'Or or not. I won many trophies in my career," said Iniesta who finished second to Messi in the 2010 Ballon d'Or award.

"Of course, it (Ballon d'Or) is a very important trophy. But I won everything in my career. So the Ballon d'Or is not very important for me."

