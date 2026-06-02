Who are the five greatest Fifa World Cup players of all time?

In the 96-year history of the Fifa World Cup, an array of gifted players left their mark on the big stage. While countless players delivered outstanding performances for their teams in more than nine decades, few stood out for their breathtaking skills, vision, leadership qualities and that rare ability to transcend the sporting boundaries to become cultural icons.

Now with less than 10 days to go for the start of the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico, let’s look back in history and identify the five greatest players of the world’s biggest sporting spectacle.

FIVE

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Dubbed the New Maradona after he burst onto the big stage as a teenager with FC Barcelona, Messi made his countrymen dream by guiding Argentina to the 2005 Under World Cup triumph. But Messi only suffered heartbreak after heartbreak in the senior tournament ever since his debut at the 2006 World Cup ended as an unused substitute in the quarterfinal defeat to Germany. Messi and Argentina came tantalisingly close to end his World Cup drought in 2014 only to lose to Germany 1-0 in the final. After a humiliating second-round exit in 2018 following a big defeat to France, the eventual champions, Messi finally had his moment four years later in Qatar, delivering a string of superlative performances throughout the tournament. Argentina beat France on penalties after Messi scored twice in the final and also played a big role in team’s delightful second goal in the first half. Messi was named player of the tournament for his seven goals and three assists as Argentina overcame a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening game to end their 36-year wait for their third World Cup.

FOUR

Ronaldo (Brazil)

Those who saw Ronaldo play in the Brazilian league before he left for Europe as a teenager still believe the striker with the toothy grin could have eclipsed Pele if not for injuries. Ronaldo was a squad player without a single appearance when a Romario-inspired Brazil won their fourth World Cup in 1994. The world was at his feet when Ronaldo was the star man for Brazil in 1998. He turned out to be a terror for the rival defence as he guided Brazil to the final with four goals and three assists. But Brazil were outplayed by hosts France in the final, with Ronaldo seemingly struggling with fitness issues. Zinedine Zidane stole the thunder with two goals in an emphatic 3-0 win. Ronaldo continued to struggle with injuries following the 1998 World Cup. The next three years saw Ronaldo battle self-doubt with constant knee issues. But miraculously, he was back just in time for the 2022 World Cup for a struggling Brazil team. France and Argentina were the big favourites, but Ronaldo rose like phoenix, scripting a stunning World Cup triumph for Brazil with eight goals, including two in the final against Germany.

Three

Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

It may sound absurd that include a player in the list of World Cup Goats who played only one edition of the big event in 1974. And one who never won the World Cup. But Johan Cruyff was not just any other footballer. For many a pundit, his impact on the game transcends the mere goals and assists on the field. Famous for the ‘Cruyff Turn’ which he invented — faking a shot against the defender before dragging the ball behind his other foot — Cruyff was also the pioneer of Total Football mastered by Ajax at club level. The beating heart of the Amsterdam club, Cruyff led the footballing revolution, where any player can take up the role of a defender or a midfielder or a front man in the same game to bamboozle the opponent. That style of play earned Ajax three back-to-back European titles. Playing with the same Ajax spirit and with Cruyff as the star, the Netherlands dazzled in the 1974 World Cup in West Germany. They destroyed every opponent on their way to the final. But hosts West Germany spoiled their party with a stirring come-from-behind 2-1 victory. That World Cup, though, is still remembered for the Cruyff-inspired Dutch team.

TWO

Pele (Brazil)

Pele arrived at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden as a 17-year-old prodigy. Brazil had a star-studded team that was desperate to end their years of heartbreak and win their first World Cup trophy. With Garrincha, Didi, Vava and Mario Zagallo, Brazil were the overwhelming favourites to win the title in Sweden eight years after their shock defeat to Uruguay in the 1950 title decider on home soil when Pele was barely nine years old. But in 1958, Pele turned out to be the biggest star of the tournament, scoring a hat trick in the semifinal against France and two goals in the final against Sweden. No teenager had ever made such an impact on the biggest stage since Pele, who was crying inconsolably after Brazil won the final 5-2 against Sweden. Four years later in Chile, Pele was injured in the second group stage game and played no further part in the tournament. Brazil still went on to win the tournament with Garrincha as the star. After the setback in 1966, Brazil returned with a star-studded squad for the 1970 World Cup with Pele as the fulcrum. They played beautiful football in the tournament throughout with an emphatic 4-1 win over Italy being the icing on the cake. While Brazil was teeming with world-class talent, Pele was named the player of the tournament for his four goals and six assists, cementing his status as one of the greatest players of all time.

ONE

Diego Maradona (Argentina)

There would always be those who would argue for Pele as the greatest player of all time. With three World Cup titles, it’s hard to argue against Pele’s status. But Pele played in Brazil teams that had world-class talent across the field. And they proved that they could win the World Cup even without Pele after the star striker was injured in the second group stage game of the 1962 World Cup and Brazil still emerged champions. Diego Maradona had no such luxury. It was either him carrying the team on his shoulders or the prospect of facing disaster. Maradona was deemed too young in 1978 when he was ignored for the World Cup on home soil. They went on to win their first title. In 1982, Maradona faced brutal fouls from opposition defenders and he was literally kicked out of the tournament with Argentina suffering a second-round exit. It was in 1986 that Maradona was unstoppable. The fouls were still flying in Mexico, the pitches were poor, but Maradona was sublime, carrying an average Argentina team on his shoulders. With five goals and five assists, he was the player of the tournament as Argentina won their second World Cup title with a thrilling 3-2 in the final against West Germany. However, the defining moment came in the quarterfinal against England, a few years after the two countries were locked in a deadly war, with Argentina suffering a humiliating defeat. But at the World Cup in 1986, Maradona produced arguably the greatest individual performance of all time. His Hand of God goal would never have been allowed in today’s VAR era, but his second goal, when he dribbled past five English players after starting the move from his own half, became the most iconic moment in the history of football. He was struggling with a swollen ankle four years later in Italy, yet he took them to the final, where Argentina lost to West Germany 1-0.