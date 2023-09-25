Messi looking for baby number 4? Football superstar's interview sets Internet abuzz

Experienced shooters Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal, Ashi Chouksey had combined score of 1,886.0, which earned them 2nd spot behind hosts China
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has said that he and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, might want to welcome another member into the family. Messi, who has three sons, moved to Miami after joining Inter Miami football club in mid-July.
In an interview with the streaming YouTube channel Olga, Lionel Messi shed light on his daily routine after arriving at the new club and spoke about his family. When asked by the host, Argentinian comedian Migue Granados, if he would like to have another child, Messi said, “We’re not trying, but I don’t know. We’ll see if a baby girl arrives”.
Messi said he finishes training at 1 pm and then goes home to have lunch with his wife. “I take a nap and we watch TV or movies,” the 36-year-old seven-time Ballon d’Or winner added.
Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo share three sons together – Ciro, 5, Mateo, 7, and Thiago,10.
The Argentine footballer shared that his kids go to sleep at 9 pm “allowing me and Antonela to relax a bit. We have an early dinner and then we watch TV”. Messi also highlighted that he often spends a lot of time on his phone but refrains from leaving any like or comment because “afterwards someone posts it and then it’s everywhere”.
Messi also talked about his three sons. He said they have different personalities. He said the oldest one, Thiago, is very close to his mother and “when he comes on the field to play, he doesn’t look at you.”
Messi added that Mateo greets the crowd and applauds when he arrives while the youngest one, Ciro, is “more reserved” and does not talk about himself.
The soccer star then praised his wife for being a “great mother”.
ALSO READ:
Experienced shooters Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal, Ashi Chouksey had combined score of 1,886.0, which earned them 2nd spot behind hosts China
F1 leader returns to dominant form after his record run of 10 consecutive victories was ended in Singapore
Delayed a year due to China's measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Asia's biggest sporting spectacle will be one of the country's most prestigious events in more than a decade
Indian-born bowler becomes first Kiwi spinner to claim six wickets in a one-day international
Luton earn first point through Morris penalty as Crystal Palace and Fulham play out goalless draw
Abu Dhabi star underlines F2 dominance as battle for silver and bronze goes down to the wire
Tight for second as Faysal Ayoubi and Charles Faulkner prevail on a countback
Nine sports, among them boxing, break dancing and tennis, will serve as Asia qualifiers for next year's Paris Olympics