We didn't deserve more, says Hansi Flick after Barca drop points

Champions Barcelona dropped their first points of the La Liga season with a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

The Catalan giants had goalkeeper Joan Garcia to thank for earning them that as he made several fine saves on a testing night in the Spanish capital.

Barca took the lead through a contested Lamine Yamal penalty, at a time in the match VAR was not working, but Fran Perez levelled after the break for the hosts, who could have gone on to win.

After leaders Real Madrid won their third game on Saturday and Athletic Bilbao followed suit earlier on Sunday, Barcelona are fourth and trail the leaders by two points.

"We didn't deserve more -- in the end we had a fantastic goalkeeper," said Barca coach Hansi Flick.

"We made too many mistakes, too many errors and this is why they come back and this was not a good match for us."

Barca's teenage star Yamal said his team had to come back strongly in a fortnight when La Liga resumes.

"We have to learn from this after the international break, and come back with the intensity that we had last year, and start to win every time we can," Yamal told DAZN.

Flick shuffled his pack, bringing Dani Olmo and Andreas Christensen into the starting line-up among several changes, with Marcus Rashford dropping to the bench.

Garcia, who arrived from neighbours Espanyol this summer, made a superb save to thwart Andrei Ratiu early on.

Even though Rayo's pitch at their humble Vallecas stadium was dry and scruffy, the game flew end-to-end in entertaining fashion.

Barca took the lead in the 40th minute from the spot as 18-year-old Yamal sent Augusto Batalla the wrong way, although Rayo were unhappy with how the Spain international won the penalty.

Yamal fell after a collision with Pep Chavarria in the area, which Rayo felt the teenage winger forced, and to make matters worse because of technical difficulties the referee could not communicate with his VAR colleagues over a potential review.

Rayo coach Inigo Perez said he would not blame the referee but was upset with the "inefficiency".

Dani Olmo should have doubled Barca's lead before half-time but fired over the bar after Batalla pushed the ball back into his path, with the goal gaping.

Barca stopper Garcia, having a superb night, denied Isi Palazon early in the second half before Rayo levelled.

After a corner found its way past those in the middle Perez slammed home off the bar. Garcia made an excellent save from Jorge de Frutos as the forward ran through on goal and then again from Palazon after 85 minutes.

Ratiu turned home after Rayo kept the chance alive but it was disallowed for offside.

"We totally (could have won), we controlled the game," said Palazon.

"It didn't happen for us, we had so many chances... but we have to be happy with the work we put in today."

Barcelona left with a point, largely thanks to the superb work of goalkeeper Garcia, as despite Flick's changes they showed the same defensive deficiencies on show during last weekend's comeback win at Levante.

"We're working (on our high defensive line) but I don't think that's the reason we conceded -- the goal came from a set piece," added Yamal.

"We have to continue with our game and our ideas until the end, and try to win."

Earlier Athletic Bilbao won 2-1 at Real Betis to pull level with Real Madrid as the only teams still boasting a 100-percent record.

Marc Bartra deflected a cross into his own net before Aitor Paredes pounced for Athletic's second, as the Basque side won their third match in a row to maintain their perfect start.

Cedric Bakambu nodded home in stoppage time to give Betis brief hope at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, where they are playing while their Benito Villamarin home is redeveloped, but they could not find a late leveller.

Third-place Villarreal were held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo as the Yellow Submarine dropped their first points of the campaign.