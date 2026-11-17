Former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney contemplated suicide during his playing career, he said in a podcast episode released on Tuesday.

One of the country's most decorated players, Rooney spent the early years of his career battling mental health issues and alcoholism, he told the "Life at the Midpoint" podcast.

"It took until my mid-20s, until I hit rock bottom (before I started feeling comfortable with myself)," Rooney, 41, said.

"I'd go home and lock myself in the house for two days, and just drink. Probably at the best part of my career playing-wise."

"I got to a place where you're contemplating suicide. You just didn't want to be around anyone. I didn't want to see people in the streets. I didn't want to go into shops."

Rooney said it pushed his marriage to breaking point but wife Coleen was key in his recovery. Even so, he said he did not feel alcohol abuse affected his performances on the pitch.

"I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else (I) really struggled with it."

Although Rooney eventually attended therapy sessions, he said the culture around mental health and masculinity in football prevented him from seeking help earlier.

"You don't want to show any weakness, so you try to mask it," he said.

"Even though I knew the position I was in, it was difficult to actually admit that I was in that position because I felt like you feel less of a man, if you like, for doing that."

Rooney retired from playing football in 2021 and has since worked as a manager, most recently for Plymouth Argyle in 2024.

His managerial career has been shared with punditry, and Rooney is currently appearing on British reality TV show "I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here".