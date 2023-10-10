Watch: Lionel Messi's bodyguard allows young pitch invader fan to meet superstar

Fans started praising Chueko for his kind-hearted gesture after the video went viral

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 5:37 PM Last updated: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 5:59 PM

From running down the sideline to keeping a close vigil after the match, Lionel Messi’s personal bodyguard Yassine Chueko has been everywhere of late.

Chueko recently exhibited a, hitherto unknown, side of his after allowing a young pitch invader to have an interaction with Messi. The incident took place at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida after Inter Miami’s 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday.

After the full-time whistle, a young fan entered the pitch escaping stewards and security personnel. He seemed quite determined to get a glimpse of Lionel Messi but was eventually stopped by Chueko. Finally, the former US soldier changed his mind and decided to allow the young fan to take a picture with the FIFA World Cup champion.

A video of the heartwarming incident went viral on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, and in no time fans started praising Chueko for his kind-hearted gesture.

“Love people that take their job seriously,” wrote a user.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another said, “He did well. It was his duty to protect Messi.”

This person jokingly said, “This guy is super alert, he could intercept a bee.”

“Great to see a young kid having his dream come true,” wrote another.

As per a report by an international media outlet, Chueko is an ex-Navy Seal who has had experience in Afghanistan and Iraq. The report even stated that Chueko is trained in martial arts and has been involved in multiple MMA battles.

According to several reports, Chueko earns around $3.5 million (Dh128,558,500) per year. He is a part of the 50-member group, who take care of Lionel Messi’s security.

Coming back to on-field developments, Lionel Messi’s last competitive outing against FC Cincinnati did not turn out to be quite memorable. After missing five of the last six fixtures due to a hamstring injury, Messi returned to the field against Cincinnati but the seven-time Ballon d’Or could not avoid his side’s defeat. The defeat resulted in Inter Miami’s elimination from the MLS playoff contention.

