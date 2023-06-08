Watch: Karim Benzema meets his fans in Saudi Arabia

The current Ballon d'Or holder will don the number 9 jersey at Al Ittihad

Former Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema was accorded a hero's welcome by reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad fans in Jeddah on Thursday night.

Thousands of fans came through the turnstiles to witness the French star during a presentation at the King Abdullah Sports City.

The current Ballon d'Or holder will don the number 9 jersey, the same number which he adorned with Real Madrid, his former club.

