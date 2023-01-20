Watch: Incredible Neymar-Messi goal still talk of town after action-packed football match in Riyadh

It was a thriller that got spectators on their toes for the most part of the game, ending with a 5-4 PSG victory

Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023

Football fans around the world — particularly those in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf — still can't get over the nine-goal action between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Riyadh All-Star XI.

Ronaldo and Lionel Messi took fans back to the heyday of their storied rivalry, as both forwards got on the scoresheet in the exhibition match on Thursday.

Of the 9 goals, there's one that thousands of Netizens are still talking about today: One that involved two football stars Neymar and Messi.

Look at how Neymar just kicked the ball out and how Messi darted across the box to chase it and score a goal in this video shared by PSG:

In an action-packed first half at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, goals from Messi and Marquinhos were cancelled out by a Ronaldo brace, while PSG's Juan Bernat was sent off for a lunging tackle on Saudi international Salem Al-Dawsari.

The game resumed at a frenetic pace after the break, with goals coming thick and fast as Sergio Ramos turned in a Kylian Mbappe cross for PSG before South Korean Jang Hyun-soo replied with a near-post header from a corner to make it 3-3.

