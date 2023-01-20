Watch: Incredible Neymar-Messi goal still talk of town after action-packed football match in Riyadh

Both United goals came in the final 12 minutes as Erik ten Hag's side moved to within one point of their local rivals
Football fans around the world — particularly those in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf — still can't get over the nine-goal action between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Riyadh All-Star XI.
It was a thriller that got spectators on their toes for the entire duration of the game, which ended in a 5-4 PSG victory.
Ronaldo and Lionel Messi took fans back to the heyday of their storied rivalry, as both forwards got on the scoresheet in the exhibition match on Thursday.
Of the 9 goals, there's one that thousands of Netizens are still talking about today: One that involved two football stars Neymar and Messi.
Look at how Neymar just kicked the ball out and how Messi darted across the box to chase it and score a goal in this video shared by PSG:
In an action-packed first half at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, goals from Messi and Marquinhos were cancelled out by a Ronaldo brace, while PSG's Juan Bernat was sent off for a lunging tackle on Saudi international Salem Al-Dawsari.
The game resumed at a frenetic pace after the break, with goals coming thick and fast as Sergio Ramos turned in a Kylian Mbappe cross for PSG before South Korean Jang Hyun-soo replied with a near-post header from a corner to make it 3-3.
