Watch: Footballer in Italy apologises to woman after accidentally hitting her with pre-match shot

Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were again the stars of the show for Napoli as the Serie A leaders won 3-0 at Spezia to extend their advantage to a whopping 16 points.
Wing wizard Kvaratskhelia put Napoli ahead from the penalty spot two minutes after the break on the Italian Riviera before Osimhen netted twice, taking his league tally to 16.
Nigeria forward Osimhen pounced on a defensive error to double Napoli's lead in the 68th minute and five minutes later rolled home an easy finish after Mattia Caldara passed straight to Kvaratskhelia on the edge of his own area.
Osimhen ended the day on top of the world after beginning it going into to the stands at the Stadio Picco to apologise to a woman fan who hit with a off-target pre-match practice shot.
The 23-year-old hugged the woman and posed for selfies before going on to continue Napoli's unstoppable looking title charge.
"I think she was looking at her phone, the ball hit her in the face and I felt so sorry, as I didn't mean to do that," Osimhen said after the match.
"I had to show my appreciation and say sorry for that."
Luciano Spalletti's side will be at least 13 points clear come the end of the day as their closest challengers Inter Milan host ailing champions AC Milan in Sunday's late match.
"All the victories are important, we need to keep the momentum and try to win all games," said Osimhen.
"It is not going to be easy of course, Serie A is a very competitive league and we have to be on top of our game. We go back, we prepare for the next game, that is the most important thing."
Spezia stay 17th, five points above Verona who are just inside the relegation zone and host Lazio on Monday evening.
