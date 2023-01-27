Watch: Fans taunt Ronaldo with 'Messi' cheers after Al Nassr crashes out of Saudi Super Cup

Portuguese striker was blamed for team's loss after failing to score a goal from point-blank range

AFP

Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 4:33 PM

Portuguese superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo had to bear the brunt of fans’ disappointment as his new team Al Nassr crashed out of the Saudi Super Cup losing 3-1 to rivals Al Ittihad.

The social media was awash with tweets and memes as fans mercilessly mocked the star player for his inability to turn a crucial game in favour of his side.

Al Nassr fans went hard on Ronaldo by chanting "Messi , Messi."

“He can’t dribble, he can’t score, he can’t pass, all he can do is siuuu, I’m tired," said a post on Twitter.

"Ronaldo losing a game in Saudi whilst Messi is on a field trip….the Goat debate fell off," posted another fan.

"Al Nassr is losing after 14 match run, Ronaldo effect," said a fan.

Not only that, the striker was also mocked by a rival player who, after scoring a goal, replicated Lionel Messi's famous goal celebration when the Argentinian was playing for Barcelona.

Morocco striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, who doubled his team’s lead against Al Nassr, mimicked Messi holding his shirt up when he scored the winner in an earlier El Clasico game, according to a Mirror report.

This was the Portuguese captain’s second match for his team, and like in several other games, here too, he missed to score an easy goal.

Ronaldo had made his debut on Sunday against Al Ittifaq, and his side secured a 1-0 win, with the only goal being scored by Anderson Talisca.

According to reports, Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has clearly expressed his displeasure and criticised Ronaldo as his point-blank miss was a big factor in the team’s exit from the tournament.

'One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano's missed opportunity in the first half,' Garcia told the Daily Mail.