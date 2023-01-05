Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo speaks in Arabic while partner Georgina rocks an abaya in Saudi Arabia

The football star was supposed to make his debut at Al Nassr's match today but he is not allowed to play because of an FA ban

With the rapturous welcome he received the moment he landed in Saudi Arabia early this week, Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are giving back all the love by embracing the Arab culture.

It seems like the football star has fast settled into his 'new home' at Al Nassr Club, proudly wearing his yellow No. 7 jersey and smiling from ear to ear during his first days of training with his new teammates.

The hype around his grand unveiling on Tuesday is yet to die down, especially among Al Nassr's fans, and many could clearly remember the first Arabic words he spoke in public.

"Ana Aalamy (I am globally well-known)," he shouted, winning him cheers and chants from the thousands of fans that gathered at Mrsool Park in Riyadh.

Here's a video that Al Nassr shared on Twitter:

Ana Aalamy or A'ALAMY (I am global) became the football club's nickname after becoming the first Asian club to make it to the Fifa Club World Cup in 2000.

Gorgeous in an abaya

Flanking Ronaldo during the unveiling ceremony were his children and his partner Georgina Rodríguez, who looked stunning in an abaya.

Photos of the model and social media star have gone viral, with many praising how she rocked the traditional robe-like dress. She wore a black abaya over a black turtleneck and high-waist denim jeans, plus some sparkling diamond earrings.

Here are some photos:

Recent pictures of Ronaldo showed him practising with his new teammates, all set to play his first game with Al Nassr against Al Ta’ee in the Saudi Pro League.

However, the footballer was not allowed to play today because of a ban.

The Portuguese star has been banned for two games due to a disciplinary action taken against him by the English Football Association following Manchester United's 1-0 defeat against Everton last April.

